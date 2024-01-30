"like if AI generated your boyfriend’s perfect movie." - Dakota Johnson on Madame Web

Dakota Johnson has recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), marking a significant move for the actress, per Variety. The agency will represent Johnson across all areas, including her production company, TeaTime Pictures. Johnson, known for her roles in the Fifty Shades franchise, indie films like “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” and “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” garners recognition for her versatility and compelling performances.

Furthermore, one of her upcoming projects is the highly anticipated film “Madame Web,” where she plays the titular character, Cassandra Webb, based on the Marvel superhero. The movie, directed by S.J. Clarkson, has a major theatrical release in February. In “Madame Web,” set in 2003, Johnson portrays a clairvoyant tasked with guiding three teenage girls as they discover their own supernatural abilities. The cast also includes rising stars like Sydney Sweeney.

However, Johnson's switch from WME to CAA in November, especially following a somewhat perplexing first trailer for “Madame Web,” drew attention and speculation within the industry. In a recent “SNL” monologue, Johnson humorously described the film as “like if AI generated your boyfriend’s perfect movie.” The storyline, involving interdimensional powers and ties to the multiverse in the comics, suggests potential for future adaptations and connections to Spider-Man characters.

Also, the move to CAA comes at a notable time in Hollywood, as cinematic universes face challenges. Both DC and Marvel are navigating transitions and reevaluating their franchise strategies. The signing with CAA positions Dakota Johnson for the next phase of her career, adding an intriguing layer to her involvement in the evolving landscape of superhero and multiverse storytelling.