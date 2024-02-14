Forget the grueling hours at the gym! Celebrity trainer Megan Roup, whose clients include Sofia Richie and Dakota Johnson, is shattering the myth that intense, lengthy workouts are the key to fitness, Eoline says. Her philosophy? Do less, but do it more consistently.

“We've been bombarded with the idea that we need an hour of cardio daily, especially us women,” Roup told E! News. “But honestly, that's just not true.”

Roup, a former Brooklyn Nets dancer who once subscribed to the same long-workout mentality, emphasizes building sustainable habits around movement. Short, effective workouts are key. “I'd rather see people do 5-10 minutes five days a week than one long, punishing workout they dread and then abandon,” she says.

just finished megan roup’s workout, and omg that woman makes me sweaty everytime 🤸🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SFfWeCWQxZ — maria 🦋 (@modelvibess) February 19, 2021

This approach resonates with her star-studded clientele. Roup's sculpting and dance cardio routines have attracted Shay Mitchell, Miranda Kerr, and Victoria's Secret models alike. Most recently, Dakota Johnson enlisted Roup's one-on-one training to prepare for her role in “Madame Web.”

Johnson, a fan of Roup's online workouts during the pandemic, sought to build “general endurance” for the demanding filming schedule. Their sessions focused on “light sprinkles” of dance cardio and low-impact, full-body workouts.

Johnson impressed Roup with her professionalism and dedication. “She gravitated towards ankle weights, sliders, and a Pilates ball,” Roup reveals, adding that Johnson loved using resistance bands for arms and abs.

The beauty of Roup's methods? They're accessible and adaptable. No fancy equipment or spacious gyms required. “I literally just worked out in my sweatpants in my bedroom before this interview,” Roup laughs.

So, ditch the pressure of lengthy workouts and embrace Roup's effective, shorter routines. You might just be surprised at the results! Ready to sweat (less, but smarter)? Follow Roup's expert tips and achieve more with less effort. Your body (and schedule) will thank you.