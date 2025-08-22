La La Anthony is moving on.

The Chi actress shared how her journey began after her 2021 divorce from NBA legend Carmelo Anthony. In a conversation with Angie Martinez on her IRL Podcast, she shared how it wasn't an easy transition.

“I’m sure there’s moments after everything that happened that you probably didn’t want to get up off the floor,” Martinez said to La La.

“Yes, of course. The hardest part of my life and then playing it out publicly,” La La responded.

She added that being in the public eye made the divorce even harder.

“They’re watching everything. So then you have the fake smile … and you’re fucking dying inside,” she continued. “It is incredibly hard, incredibly hard. But what are you going to do? You gotta push forward, every day a little bit stronger until you get past it.”

La La added that there is an adjustment that she went through when the divorce sinked in.

“And there are days, could be years later where something will just hit you and it’ll just hurt or remind you of something,” La La continued. “I always say, nobody gets married with the thought of getting divorced. You don't marry somebody thinking I'm going to get divorced. You marry somebody thinking that's who you're going to be with for the rest of your life and this is your life.

“So when that changes, it's like, ‘Oh, what do I do now? I wasn't prepared for this. This is not what I thought was going to happen.' You have to. You have to keep going. You got to live.”

La La and Carmelo got married in 2010 and she filed for divorce in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. The former pair also share one son, Kiyan Anthony, together. In a conversation with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy in 2022, she revealed that while their marriage “ended bad” they get along.

“We had some great times. We have a beautiful son, Kiyan, who's amazing,” she said. “It wasn't all bad. We had great, great times. It ended bad, but we're still friends and we co-parent great…. Life is just about lessons and going through different phases, and that was a phase in my life, a chapter in my life. And now, that chapter's over but it's never really over when you have a kid with somebody.”