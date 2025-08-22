It was already clear that Jaxson Dart and Tommy DeVito were close, but fellow New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston celebrated the latter's three-touchdown performance in Big Blue's preseason win over the New England Patriots.

The Giants' social media team posted a video from after the game. Winston celebrated the win with his fellow “three amigos,” Dart and DeVito.

“Hey, y'all, I'm just saying — they call us the ‘three amigos,' but somebody had the hat trick today!” Winston said of DeVito. “We turnin' up! We got the young buck, and we eat W's with the young bucks. You know what time it is! Go Big Blue! We turnin' up! We setting this thing up!”

No notes pic.twitter.com/cEfAEbGVlI — New York Giants (@Giants) August 22, 2025

Winston continued even as Dart and DeVito began walking away. “They running away,” Winston quipped. “The ‘three amigos,' the three tuddys. Good night!”

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito showed out in preseason win vs. Patriots

Article Continues Below

The Giants blew out the Patriots in their third and final preseason game. Dart started the game. The 2025 first round pick has been showing out in the preseason so far. He also completed half of his passes, logging 81 yards and a touchdown. He also had one rush for 23 yards. Dart did have a fumble, but the Giants recovered it.

The Ole Miss product finished his preseason with 372 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and no interceptions. Dart completed 68.1% of his passes through three games.

Winston was up next, and he completed half of his passes for 47 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His 27-yard touchdown was thrown to Jalin Hyatt.

However, it was DeVito who stole the show in this game. He completed 85% of his passes in the game, going 17-20, and threw three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Unfortunately, not all three quarterbacks will likely make the Giants' final roster. Russell Wilson is poised to be the Week 1 starter, and Dart is safe since he was a first-round draft pick.

Winston and DeVito are vying for the third spot, assuming the Giants keep three signal-callers. The Giants' quarterback battle has been going on throughout the summer. The presumption is that Dart will be the backup for Wilson, and he will likely play at some point in 2025.