Shaquille O’Neal has never been one to back down from a challenge, and now he’s ready to take things to the boxing ring. The Hall of Famer accepted a callout from music industry veteran Charlie Mack, who once worked as Will Smith’s bodyguard, after Mack suggested he and Shaq finally settle an old dispute with gloves on, Complex reports.

Shaq vs Charlie Mack watch the whole video how it happened on the celebrity boxing challenge pic.twitter.com/eK3wP6ofVy — ***Official Celebrity Boxing*** (@celebboxing1) August 21, 2025

“Hey celebrity boxing and Charlie Mack, I accept,” Shaq declared in a video on Instagram. “You name the time and place, I’ll be there. Diesel don’t run from nobody.”

Mack posted his own clip explaining the roots of their feud, which dates back to an autograph signing in Dallas. According to him, Shaq tried cutting the line, leading Mack to hit him in the neck to put him back in his place. On Tuesday, Mack doubled down by sharing a mock fight poster, hyping up the matchup as “way too long in the making.”

Shaq’s latest headline feud

If the bout happens, it won’t be the first time Shaq has drawn attention outside of basketball. He clashed with Shannon Sharpe last year after Nikola Jokic won MVP, claiming the award belonged to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander instead. That disagreement turned into a fiery exchange across social media, with Sharpe accusing O’Neal of jealousy and Shaq firing back with both Instagram posts and a diss track aimed at the Hall of Fame tight end.

Now, instead of trading insults, Shaq could soon trade punches. Mack, who is reportedly in his 50s, insists the fight is overdue. Shaq, at 53, clearly has no plans to shy away. While the details remain to be finalized, both men seem intent on making it happen.

Respect has to go to Mack for even stepping into this conversation. Taking on someone as massive and powerful as Shaquille O’Neal is no small task. But as Mack himself hinted, this is personal, and he’s not backing down either. Fans will be watching closely to see if the spectacle gets locked in and when “Diesel” finally laces up the gloves.