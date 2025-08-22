Shaquille O’Neal has never been one to back down from a challenge, and now he’s ready to take things to the boxing ring. The Hall of Famer accepted a callout from music industry veteran Charlie Mack, who once worked as Will Smith’s bodyguard, after Mack suggested he and Shaq finally settle an old dispute with gloves on, Complex reports.

“Hey celebrity boxing and Charlie Mack, I accept,” Shaq declared in a video on Instagram. “You name the time and place, I’ll be there. Diesel don’t run from nobody.”

Mack posted his own clip explaining the roots of their feud, which dates back to an autograph signing in Dallas. According to him, Shaq tried cutting the line, leading Mack to hit him in the neck to put him back in his place. On Tuesday, Mack doubled down by sharing a mock fight poster, hyping up the matchup as “way too long in the making.”

Shaq’s latest headline feud

If the bout happens, it won’t be the first time Shaq has drawn attention outside of basketball. He clashed with Shannon Sharpe last year after Nikola Jokic won MVP, claiming the award belonged to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander instead. That disagreement turned into a fiery exchange across social media, with Sharpe accusing O’Neal of jealousy and Shaq firing back with both Instagram posts and a diss track aimed at the Hall of Fame tight end.

Now, instead of trading insults, Shaq could soon trade punches. Mack, who is reportedly in his 50s, insists the fight is overdue. Shaq, at 53, clearly has no plans to shy away. While the details remain to be finalized, both men seem intent on making it happen.

Respect has to go to Mack for even stepping into this conversation. Taking on someone as massive and powerful as Shaquille O’Neal is no small task. But as Mack himself hinted, this is personal, and he’s not backing down either. Fans will be watching closely to see if the spectacle gets locked in and when “Diesel” finally laces up the gloves.

More Celebrity News
Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham, who is heading into surgery for her season-ending injury.
Sophie Cunningham gives Fever fans surgery update for season-ending injuryAndrew Korpan ·
Ex-WWE star Braun Strowman, who will host a TV show after his release.
Ex-WWE star reveals next steps after release, and it’s not wrestlingAndrew Korpan ·
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, whose necklace is a good luck charm, throwing a pass against the New England Patriots in their preseason game.
The sweet story behind Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s ‘good luck charm’Andrew Korpan ·
Paige Bueckers, Shemar Moore
Wings’ Paige Bueckers balled out in front of her dream celebrity guestBurtland Dixon ·
WWE commentator Pat McAfee, who will make his return from his hiatus at Wrestlepalooza.
Pat McAfee’s WWE return date finally setAndrew Korpan ·
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, who celebrated his three-touchdown preseason game against the New England Patriots with Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart.
Giants’ ‘three amigos’ QBs celebrate Tommy DeVito’s 3-TD preseason gameAndrew Korpan ·