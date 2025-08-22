During the preseason game between the New York Giants and New England Patriots, the story behind rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart‘s necklace was revealed, and he deems it his “good luck charm.”

The sideline reporter for the broadcast shared the story. Dart allegedly “stole” the necklace from his younger sister before his final game in college with the Ole Miss Rebels.

“[It's an] accessory Dart picked out himself, or, rather, stole from his little sister,” the reporter said. “A necklace that he's been wearing since his last college game. He says it's become a good luck charm. We'll see it on him tonight.”

Has Jaxson Dart's good luck charm helped the Giants?

Hopefully, Dart's sister does not mind. Assuming Dart “stole” the necklace before the Taxslayer Gator Bowl, it helped propel the Ole Miss Rebels to victory.

The Rebels beat the Blue Devils by 32 points. Dart played unreal, throwing 404 yards and four touchdowns. He also added another 43 yards on the ground.

His teams have not lost since he took the necklace. Dart and the Giants went 3-0 in the preseason, and the rookie showed out. Dart led the Giants in passing yards in the first two games.

In the three games, Dart completed 68.1% of his passes. He threw three touchdowns, and none of his 47 passes have been intercepted. His last preseason game came to a halt after a concussion scare, but he threw 81 yards and a touchdown in the game.

Dart was drafted by the Giants with the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They traded back into the first round to select him after picking Abdul Carter with the third-overall pick.

Despite his performance in the preseason, Dart will begin 2025 on the bench. Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson was signed during the offseason, and he will begin the year as the starter.

Given Dart's preseason performance, there is a chance he eventually takes over the reins. The Giants are hoping for stability at the quarterback position, which they have lacked since Eli Manning's retirement.

During his college career, which began at USC before he transferred to Ole Miss, Dart threw 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns.