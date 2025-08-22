Gems from Taylor Swift's New Heights debut last week are getting the ultimate praise from Kylie Kelce.

Kylie is married to Jason Kelce, who co-hosts the podcast alongside Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. On the Thursday, Aug. 21, episode of Kylie's Not Gonna Lie podcast, she shared Swift's viral “male sports fans” comment.

“There's a trending TikTok sound from the other podcast that I can confidently say is one of the most bada– things ever said on there,” Kylie said, playing the audio of Swift jokingly saying, “I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me.”

Kylie then gave a special shoutout to ESPN sports analyst Mina Kines who used Swift's viral sound on social media.

“It's so good. Let me tell you. The clip, for our audio listeners, is Mina essentially on every ESPN show,” Kylie explained. “And I love this because I'm a tell you right now, Mina would not be on every f—— show if she wasn't absolutely nailing it. Okay? So yeah. Fact is, Mina, I wanna see you on our screens, but I do love this.”

“I love this audio so much. I love it. I love all the women in sports that I have seen using this trend,” Kylie continued before naming more women athletes. “Ilona Maher, Livvy Dunne, Nebraska volleyball team. There have been so many women who have taken this audio and just absolutely nailed it.”

Taylor Swift dethrones Kylie Kelce for most-viewed New Heights episode

Swift now has the most-viewed episode of the New Heights podcast with over 20 million views. Kylie was a guest on the podcast last year and her podcast episode has 8 million views.

“Officially no longer the record holder for the most watched episode of the other podcast. There's no way it's even close, and I love that for me,” Kylie quipped last week.

On Swift's episode she spoke about regaining the masters to her first six albums, offseason with Travis, and of course her big announcement, her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Life of a Showgirl is out on Oct. 3. Take a look at Swift's episode below: