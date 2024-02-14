Madame Web's script went through 'drastic' changes per Dakota Johnson.

Per Dakota Johnson, Sony's Madame Web script went through a lot of changes after she signed on.

It's so bad that the actress isn't even aware of what changed. She called them “drastic” changes in a recent interview. Speaking to TheWrap, Johnson discussed the Madame Web script.

“There were drastic changes,” she told them with a laugh. “And I can't even tell you what they were.”

Dakota Johnson first gained notoriety for her performances in The Social Network, 21 Jump Street, and the Fifty Shades of Grey series. Her other film credits include The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Lost Daughter, and Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Madame Web

Madame Web is the latest installment in Sony's Spider-Man spin-off universe. The film, which was directed by S. J. Clarkson, follows Cassandra Web (Johnson) who finds a trio of young women with special powers. She attempts to protect them from Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

Dakota Johnson leads the ensemble. Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced star as the young trio in the film. Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott also star in the ensemble.

This is the fourth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The franchise began with the two Venom films, which have made over $1.3 billion worldwide between the two films. Morbius was the third film in the series and made just $167 million at the box office.

Coming up, Sony will release Kraven the Hunter, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, and Russell Crowe. Venom 3 will be released later this year and is directed by Kelly Marcel, who wrote the past two films in the series.