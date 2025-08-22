After his surprising release, former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has unveiled his next venture: hosting a TV show called Everything's on the Menu for USA Network, where Friday Night SmackDown is broadcast.

He took to social media to update his fans. Strowman knows people were wondering what promotion he'd join next. He did not rule out a return to wrestling, but he will not be in the squared circle for the foreseeable future. Instead, he will be hosting a food TV series.

So many have asked what’s next so I figured I need to address it!!! pic.twitter.com/ZKbaynw1a6 — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) August 21, 2025

“It's no secret the last decade-plus of my life I've traveled around the world getting hit in the head and kicked and slammed and punched and vice versa to other people and smashed in cars and everything else in between,” Strowman began. “It's been an absolute amazing ride.

“[I'm] not saying that I'm not gonna get back in the ring and whip somebody's ass — 'cause we all know I can — but it's an opportunity to try some new stuff, and I'm really looking forward to it. I'm looking forward to rekindling relationships with family and friends that I've missed out on and things that you just don't get to do while you're on the road because it's so busy; I'm looking for real, organic things and passions and experiences, and while I've been so blessed to be able to travel the world and get to sample the finer things in life, now's an opportunity to do even more,” Strowman continuned.

So, he will be hosting a new show where he will be exploring new foods. Something he learned is that he “really, really” likes “good” tequila, so expect him to try some on his show.

Ultimately, this is something new for Strowman to try. He doesn't consider himself a “celebrity.” Rather, he is “just a redneck that had a cool job.”

It sounds like a proper announcement is forthcoming. Strowman is excited about the project. So, hopefully, his fans follow him to this next step in his journey.

The news comes a few months after Braun Strowman's WWE release. He was in his second stint with WWE before his release. His first tenure with the company lasted from 2013 to 21.

Strowman's initial release came in June 2021. In September 2022, WWE brought him back. During his second run, he got to feud with the likes of Gunther and Bronson Reed.

His final match took place in April 2025. Strowman and Jacob Fatu had a match to determine the number one contender for LA Knight's United States Championship going into WrestleMania 41.