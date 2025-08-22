Taylor Swift has finally unveiled the surprise she has for Swifties after showing a countdown on her official website.

Following her first countdown on Aug. 18, which revealed her The Life of a Showgirl: The Shiny Bug Vinyl, Swift has dropped another collection for fans to collect. On. Aug. 21, Swift shared her The Life of a Showgirl: Baby, That’s Show Business Vinyl Collection as her second set of vinyls.

The Shiny Bug Vinyl collection features two vinyls: one orange with red splatter and the other a blue vinyl with sparkles. The album cover also features Swift with feathers around her as she wore a sparkly nude burlesque costume.

The collection is only available for 48 hours or until supplies last.

The first drop, which was the Baby, That’s Show Business Vinyl Collection, had a violet shimmery marble vinyl and a wintergreen and black marble vinyl, with the cover art featuring Swift in a black sparkly bodysuit as she posed against a wall. The singer also wore matching fishnets and gloves.

Taylor Swift announces Life of a Showgirl album

Swift announced her 12th studio album on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

Her Aug. 13 guest appearance on the show has racked up 20 million views on YouTube making it the podcast's highest viewed video.

The album will have 12 tracks with the title track featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

1. The Fate of Ophelia

2. Elizabeth Taylor

3. Opalite

4. Father Figure

5. Eldest Daughter

6. Ruin The Friendship

7. Actually Romantic

8. Wi$h Li$t

9. Wood

10. CANCELLED!

11. Honey

12. The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

Swift shared that she wrote the album which is produced by Max Martin, Shellback and herself.

“I would be playing shows — I'd do like three shows in a row. I'd have three days off. I'd fly to Sweden, go back to the tour,” she recalled. “Actually, like, working on this I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating,” she said.

Travis, who already had an exclusive listen to the album, shared what fans can expect.

“It’s a lot more upbeat, fun pop. A complete 180 from songs on Tortured Poets,” Travis is heard saying on the podcast, referring to the singer's 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The Life of a Showgirl is out October 3.