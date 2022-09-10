Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys have the same Week 1 opponents for the second year in a row, but that’s one of their only similarities with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With that said, ahead of the Cowboys-Buccaneers game, we’ll be making our Cowboys Week 1 predictions.

After a turbulent offseason, Dallas is faced with another very good Tampa Bay team led by Tom Brady. With so many questions about what the Cowboys are capable of at the beginning of the season, it’s hard to know what to expect from them in the first game of the 2022 campaign. We’ll know more about Dak Prescott and co. once the final whistle sounds, but there are still some things to keep an eye out for in the season opener.

4. The Dallas Cowboys offense will return to 12 personnel

Dallas’ offense has been potent for years now, but the 2019 squad was particularly good. That was the team that featured Blake Jarwin as the team’s starting tight end with Dalton Schultz emerging out of the backup role. With those two talented tight ends on the field at the same time. Under that scheme, called 12 personnel, the Cowboys were able to spread defenses thin and dominate with their passing attack.

Since then, Jarwin’s football story has all but ended and Schultz has claimed the starting job. The Cowboys haven’t been talented enough at the position to put two tight ends on the field in recent seasons, but that has changed in 2022. Jake Ferguson has drawn Jason Witten comparisons after a strong preseason, and Peyton Hendershot went out and won a spot on the team with an impressive preseason. Both players look capable of making a difference in their rookie season.

After losing Amari Cooper, and with Michael Gallup stuck on the bench, look for the Cowboys to cram as many playmakers on the field at one time as they can. Kellen Moore’s best offense was the 12 personnel squad in 2019. He should be excited to get back to that scheme this year.

3. Dallas Cowboys’ defense will be more impressive than Tampa Bay’s

The defensive front in Tampa Bay is impressive once again this year. Dallas’ defense has made huge strides since Dan Quinn came on as defensive coordinator, and this year they should be ready to make another jump. Micah Parsons is no longer a rookie. The interior defensive line is healthier and deeper than they’ve been in years. Trevon Diggs highlights an underrated secondary and gives the Cowboys a rare level of playmaking ability downfield. Additions like Anthony Barr and rookie Sam Williams are valuable members of the team as depth pieces.

There’s no question the Cowboys have their work cut out for them in Week 1. Tom Brady is never easy to beat. But considering Dallas’ level of talent on offense compared to Tampa Bay’s, the Cowboys could be poised to make a statement with their performance.

If the Cowboys are successful in 2022, it will be because their defense is their strength. It all starts on Sunday against the greatest quarterback of all time and a loaded offense.

2. Dalton Schultz will lead the Dallas Cowboys in targets

Dalton Schultz negotiated for himself this offseason like a player who knows he has a part to play in the offense. It never really felt like he was in danger of sitting out, but the notion that he knew what he was worth to his front office permeated the discussion. This isn’t a typical season for Dak Prescott. It has been a while since the quarterback started a season with a less dynamic corps of receivers than he has this year.

We know what Prescott can do when Schultz finds holes in the defense. Schultz was the sixth-leading receiver among all tight ends last season with 78 catches and 808 yards. That was in an offense crowded with high caliber pass catchers. That group looks a lot thinner this season. Schultz stands out as a safety blanket for Prescott ahead of a season in which his abilities to succeed without an abundance of weapons to throw to.

1. The Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will come down to a field goal

This is a bold prediction because of how it affects the team. Dallas is in a bad place from a kicking perspective. Brett Maher is back, but does he really have the trust of the team?

There are a lot of ways the Cowboys can lose to Tampa Bay, but if the game comes down to a field goal it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which Dallas has the upper hand. If Dallas is going to win this game, they might have to do it outright, with their offense on the field.