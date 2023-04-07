Since arriving to the UFC in 2008, Jon Jones has been one of the sport’s most polarizing figures. With a career record of 27-1-0, he has proven to be one of the most polarizing figures to enter the octagon.

On March fourth at UFC 285, Jon Jones made his long-awaited return to the UFC. After not fighting in just over three years, Jones returned to take on Ciryl Gane.

With the heavyweight title on the line, Jones once again looked elite. In the first round, he submitted Gane, once again earning a title in the process.

Now, one month since the fight took place, UFC President Dana White reveals that he is still yet to hear from Jones. During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, White spoke about Jones.

“Jon Jones will fight whoever until Jon Jones decides to retire. It’s fascinating because if you think about it, Jon Jones disappeared for a few years, and then he pops up and says he wants to fight one of these guys. He doesn’t care who it is. He would have fought Francis [Nganou], Stipe [Miocic], Ciryl [Gane], whoever it is. Then he comes in and he starts talking like, ‘I’m going to walk right through this guy.’ I’m like ‘Jesus Christ, that’s a pretty bold statement to say. Then he does it and poof! He’s gone again. Jon Jones goes back underground. ‘Let me know when the Stipe fight is.’ He is a fascinating, talented artist to deal with,” says White.

“I haven’t heard a word out of him,” White adds. “He’s back in New Mexico doing whatever he does.”

Jon Jones had made his interest clear in taking on Stipe in his next fight. Until a date is set, it appears that he intends to stay out of the spotlight.