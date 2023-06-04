Jared Gordon was fresh off a No Contest in his last fight against Bobby Green due to an accidental headbutt and knockout. He was set to square off against UFC veteran Jim Miller this weekend until his media day comments had Dana White and the UFC brass pull him from the fight.

Jared Gordon reveals he was 193 pounds when he got the call to fight Jim Miller on 17 days' notice and explains how he got over a "minor concussion" from the Bobby Green fight six weeks ago.#UFCVegas74 | Full video: https://t.co/5otfoypshC pic.twitter.com/FEuimmprQl — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 31, 2023

The UFC takes their fighter safety very seriously and this little tidbit of information may have slipped through the cracks. Once they found out that Jared Gordon had a minor concussion less than two months before this fight, Dana White had to unfortunately pull Gordon from his fight which would have been an absolute barnburner.

Dana says Jared Gordon was pulled from his fight this week after his concussion comments. #UFC — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 4, 2023

After Gordon was pulled from his short-notice opportunity, it was Jesse Butler who took the fight on just over 48 hours' notice. It was a daunting task for him to take someone of Jim Miller's caliber and it truly showed as the fight didn't even last 30 seconds into the first round.

Jim Miller put on a vintage performance and annihilated Butler with a left hook that dropped him and then an uppercut that put him out. He gets a thrill out of beating all these young, hungry up-and-coming prospects more than trying to climb his way up the rankings, says to keep giving them to him and he will keep knocking them down. Miller is looking to get one more fight in before the end of the year as he looks toward his goal of fighting at UFC 300 in 2024.

What's next for Jared Gordon is yet to be seen but healing up and getting enough time to be ready for his next opportunity is a must. What we do know is that we can expect to see him back in the octagon before the end of the year.