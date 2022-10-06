D’Andre Swift’s fantasy football managers won’t like latest injury update

The Detroit Lions have fielded one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL through four games of the 2022 season. A big reason for that is because of star running back D’Andre Swift. Swift has been dealing with a shoulder injury as of late, though, which held him out of the Lions Week 4 shootout against the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, the latest update regarding Swift’s health heading into Week 5 doesn’t sound too good for the Lions.

D’Andre Swift injury update

Swift picked up a shoulder injury in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, and didn’t take the field in Week 4 against Seattle. Jamaal Willimas did a good job filling in for Swift, but the Lions would obviously like to have their top running back healthy heading into an important Week 5 contest. The latest news on Swift’s shoulder injury doesn’t exactly bode well for his status in Week 5, though.

The #Lions will likely be without RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) for this week's game against the Patriots, per source. Plan is still for him to return after the bye (Week 7), barring unforeseen development. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 6, 2022

Being without Swift for the second straight week would be a tough blow for the Lions and their offense. There’s a decent chance they won’t need him in order to beat a New England Patriots team that may be playing with their third-string quarterback in Bailey Zappe for this one, but they very nearly took down the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers in Week 4 under similar circumstances. The Patriots have proven they cannot be taken lightly.

If Swift can’t go, that would put Williams in line for the majority of the work out of Detroit’s backfield, and given how good he looked against Seattle in Week 4, that isn’t the worst thing to happen to Detroit. With the Lions on a bye week in Week 6, they will be looking for D’Andre Swift to return in Week 7 if he ultimately gets ruled out for their Week 5 contest.