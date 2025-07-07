When Bill Belichick was the head coach of the New England Patriots, he was part of the most dominant coach/quarterback duo of all time. Tom Brady was Belichick's right hand man, and the two of them won six Super Bowls together. Now, Belichick is the head coach of the North Carolina football team. The college game is very different, and Belichick will have a new QB every couple of years. Down the road, Travis Burgess will be Belichick's QB, and he is excited to play for one of the greatest head coaches ever.

Travis Burgress has formed a good relationship with Bill Belichick since being recruited by the North Carolina football team. There are a lot of differing views of Belichick in this new role, but Burgess knows Belichick better than most people.

“I know a lot of guys have mixed emotions about Bill Belichick just because they see some of his interviews on the internet, but actually meeting him in person, I got a relationship with him,” Burgess said, according to an article from The Athletic. “Being able to talk with him and understand him, he is very relatable.”

Burgess committed to Belichick and North Carolina back in May, and he is expected to be a solid QB. He is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and he is the #16 QB in the 2026 class and the #27 player in the state of Georgia. Burgess currently attends Grayson High School in Loganville, GA.

“Ascending dual-threat quarterback with rare size and athleticism for the position that guided one of the Peach State’s most talent-rich programs to a championship in his first year as a full-time starter,” Burgess' scouting report states. “Built for the RPO game with his lower-body twitch and dynamic movements as a runner. Might not own the highest completion percentage, but a deep dive of the junior tape reveals an evolving passer that can change speeds and throw with anticipation to the second level. Not one to usually balk at tight coverage windows and will find ways to give his targets a chance.”

Belichick recurited Burgess hard for a reason. He possesses the traits necessary to be successful at the college level.

“Must improve down-field accuracy, but has been able to connect on his fair share of long balls and will search for defensive lapses while scrambling,” the scouting report continues. “Far from a polished product at this stage and will likely need some time on ice, but turned heads during multiple throwing sessions spring before senior year and looks to have a higher ceiling given how he can dance out of sacks and hit his marks. Projects as a potential difference-maker in a spread attack that wants to push the tempo and take advantage of his mobility.”

Everyone is excited to see Bill Belichick coach for the North Carolina football team this year, and Tar Heels fans are excited for Travis Burgess to join the team next summer. Big things are in store for the Tar Heels.