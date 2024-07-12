Spain's Dani Olmo is set to face England's star midfielder Jude Bellingham in the Euro 2024 final, but he isn’t showing any signs of nerves, reported by GOAL. Despite Bellingham’s stellar season with Real Madrid, Olmo remains unfazed, ready to tackle the challenge head-on.

Jude Bellingham has been a key player for England throughout the tournament, building on an impressive season with Real Madrid where he helped secure La Liga and Champions League titles. Bellingham's impact for the Three Lions has been significant. He scored England’s first goal of the tournament against Serbia and followed it up with a spectacular overhead kick in stoppage time to defeat Slovakia in the last 16. His performances have been crucial in England’s journey to the final.

What Dani Olmo said

Facing Bellingham in the final doesn’t intimidate Olmo. Speaking to El Larguero, the Spain star made his feelings clear: “I'm not afraid. Bellingham is a reference point there; football is played through his boots. He is always in the thick of things. He is a player to be taken into account, but I don't fear anyone.” Olmo’s confidence highlights his focus and readiness for the challenge that lies ahead.

Olmo has stepped up for Spain, especially after Barcelona midfielder Pedri was sidelined with an injury. His performances have been pivotal, including a decisive contribution in the semi-final against France. Olmo’s second goal in that match was critical, as it was eventually deflected into the net by France's Jules Kounde. This goal helped secure Spain’s spot in the final and showcased Olmo’s ability to rise to the occasion.

Jude Bellingham has been instrumental for England, embodying the spirit and skill that has driven them to the final. His playmaking abilities and knack for crucial goals have made him a central figure in England’s success. His role in the team goes beyond just scoring; he is involved in almost every significant play, making him a player that Spain must carefully watch.

Olmo's rising star at Euros



Dani Olmo's performances have not gone unnoticed. His impressive displays have attracted attention from major Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool. With a release clause of £55 million ($71 million) in his contract with RB Leipzig, Olmo’s future could see a significant change post-Euro 2024. His performance in the final could potentially solidify his status and increase his demand in the transfer market.

As England and Spain prepare for the final in Berlin, the anticipation is building. This match is not just a battle for the trophy but a clash of two footballing philosophies and two of the tournament's standout players—Bellingham and Olmo. For England, it’s an opportunity to end a 58-year wait for a major international title and to do so on foreign soil. For Spain, it’s a chance to reclaim European glory and solidify their dominance in the sport.

The Euro 2024 final promises to be a thrilling encounter with immense stakes for both teams. Dani Olmo’s confident stance against facing Jude Bellingham highlights the competitive spirit that will define this match. With major silverware up for grabs, both England and Spain will leave everything on the pitch. The football world will be watching closely as these two powerhouses collide in what is set to be an unforgettable final.