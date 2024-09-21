Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua engaged in an intense IBF heavyweight tile match at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. Dubois maintained momentum on Joshua and handed him a crushing knockout in Round 5 that won Dubois the match. The final moment of the contest has fans on social media highly enthused.

Dubois floored Joshua in Rounds 1, 3, and 4, according to Nick Parkinson of ESPN. Thus, fans knew there was a possibility of a highlight finish. Joshua did his best to fight back in Round 5, but Dubois eventually caught him with a right hook that sent him down for good:

The referee counted to 10, but Joshua could not recover in time. Several fans acknowledged Dubois' punch but were surprised at how it affected Joshua and disapproved of the officials' counting speed:

“He caught him clean but that hit didn’t look devastating enough to make him do a handstand like that and why is the red counting that fast? Lol,” one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter) with a laughing emoji.

“No way that right hook was meant to KO anyone, the theatrics on the ground really sold,” another fan added.

“Fastest count I've ever seen,” another added.

Other fans added to the conversation by explaining that Joshua had already been downed three times, so the ref was not going to take a risk in him taking another big blow to the head.

“He had already been knocked down 3x he was mad hurt,” one fan commented.

Other fans were quite expressive in critiquing Joshua's performance, with many calling him “washed.”

Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) and Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) both entered the match highly-touted. But ESPN's Nick Parkinson described Dubois' victory as an upset, partially due to him preventing Joshua from winning his third heavyweight title.

Dubois' win could give him the possibility of contending for the undisputed heavyweight tile in 2025, Parkinson added.