Daniel Jones reacts to Kadarius Toney’s insane catch at Giants training camp

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney simply continues to make strong first impressions for head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Toney orchestrated arguably the best play of the Giants’ training camp so far, as he hauled in a keen touchdown reception on Wednesday. The fade pass from Daniel Jones was just on target for the second-year wideout.

Kadarius Toney with the TD grab over Aaron Robinson. Look out! pic.twitter.com/KPLVQrQ2Vo — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 27, 2022

On Jones’ part, as he noted during his first press conference of training camp, he was quite impressed with the catch from the former Florida Gators standout.

“Yeah, I thought it was a heck of a catch, to go up and get that ball,” Jones said. “I think that’s what he can do. As an athlete, he brings that element to our offense. We’ll keep working and keep trying to utilize what he does well.”

Toney is coming off of a season where injuries ravaged his rookie campaign. He played in 10 total games in the season, as ankle and quad ailments wound up sidelining him from multiple contests. At the least, he was able to finish the year with 39 receptions and 420 receiving yards.

Jones sees that a healthy campaign for Toney could go a long way in his upcoming sophomore season.

“Yeah, I think it’d be huge to have him healthy and out there practicing and playing,” Jones said. “I think he’s at a good spot. Mentally, he knows the offense and did a really good job this spring staying locked into what was going on. Excited to continue to grow in this offense with him and with the whole group.”

Toney featured in the first-team offense over the opening two days of the Giants’ training camp. A crucial season is not only expected out of him but also for wideouts such as Kenny Golladay as well.