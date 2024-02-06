If Danny Phantom goes live-action, the creator wants MCU star Tom Holland to play the role.

If Danny Phantom ever gets a live-action movie, creator Butch Hartman knows who he wants to play the titular character. Tom Holland was name-dropped when asked about this.

Tom Holland as Danny Phantom?

During a panel hosted by ComicBook.com, Hartman discussed a potential live-action Danny Phantom. He wants the MCU star to play the titular role and was very adamant about that.

“Tom Holland, all the way,” he said. “It's got to be Tom Holland.”

Butch Hartman created Danny Phantom, which premiered in April 2004. The animated series ran for three seasons and 53 episodes on Nickelodeon. It concluded on August 24, 2007. The series followed the titular character, who becomes a teenager boy-ghost hybrid and has to save his town from attacks.

David Kaufman, Grey DeLisle, Rickey D'Shon Collins, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey starred in the series.

Tom Holland is one of the biggest stars in the world. After getting his start starring in Billy Elliot the Musical, Holland went on to star in the likes of In the Heart of the Sea and The Lost City of Z.

His biggest role, though, came in Captain America: Civil War. He was introduced as the MCU's Peter Parker/Spider-Man and subsequently led three solo films as the character. Holland also teamed up with the Avengers in Infinity War and Endgame. Some of his other notable credits include The Devil All the Time, Cherry, Onward, and The Crowded Room.

While Holland plays a high schooler in the MCU, can he still pull it off for Danny Phantom? We will find out if this dream ever becomes reality.