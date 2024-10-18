Davante Adams' net worth in 2024 is $25 million. The newest New York Jets wide receiver will reunite with his longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers as they try to get the Jets to the postseason. Let's look at Davante Adams' net worth in 2024 at the time of the trade to the Jets.

What is Davante Adams' net worth in 2024?: $25 million (estimate)

Davante Adams' net worth in 2024 sits at about $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Adams was born in East Palo Alto, California. He attended Palo Alto High School, excelling at football and basketball. Adams decided to focus on football as he entered college, attending Fresno State.

Davante Adams' college career

Adams redshirted as a true freshman, but his performance in the 2012 season made the redshirt decision even more surprising. He debuted against the Weber State Wildcats, recording 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

By the end of the season, Adams totaled 102 receptions for 1,312 yards and 14 touchdowns. He led the Mountain West Conference in all three categories and was the conference's Freshman of the Year. He capped his season by winning MVP of the Hawaii Bowl.

Adams continued to be a valuable contributor in the 2013 season. He set a Mountain West record with 24 touchdown receptions, which was eight more than anyone else during that season. He still sits fourth on the all-time list for a single season in FBS history.

Adams left Fresno State with records for receptions and touchdown receptions in just two seasons. He was also a second-team All-American. Adams decided his college career wouldn't get any better, so he abandoned the rest of his eligibility and entered the 2014 NFL Draft.

Adams is drafted by the Packers

The Green Bay Packers drafted Adams with the 53rd overall pick. He was the ninth receiver drafted, which was a surprise after his college success. Adams was the fourth receiver on the depth chart in his first game but quickly became one of Rodgers' favorite targets. He had just 929 receiving yards over his first two seasons, but 2016 became a breakout year.

Adams tallied 997 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2016. His reputation was starting to become a workhorse that was one of the top scoring threats in the league. The 2016 season was the beginning of three-consecutive double-digit-touchdown years.

Adams had a down year in 2019, suffering an injury that kept him out of four games. However, the rest may have been what he needed, as he stormed back the following year with 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Adam's touchdown numbers took a hit in 2021, but he recorded his highest single-season yardage total with 1,553. It was the last season for Adams with the Packers, as he requested a trade in the offseason after they placed the franchise tag on him.

Davante Adams is traded to the Raiders

The Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2022 first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2022 offseason. Adams also signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract, which made him the highest-paid wide receiver at the time. It reunited Adams with his college quarterback, Derek Carr.

The pair experienced immediate success, recording 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. The 2023 season didn't go as smoothly, which led to some rumors about Adams being disgruntled. He played in all 17 games, but there was a feeling that the 2024 season could get rocky, especially after the Raiders released Carr late in the 2023 season.

Adams injured his hamstring before the Week 4 game, which was his first absence for a game since 2021. During the injury, Adams requested a trade from the organization.

The Raiders fulfilled his trade request on October 15, 2024, sending Adams to the New York Jets to reunite with Rodgers.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Davante Adams' net worth in 2024.