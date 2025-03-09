After Davante Adams got cut by the New York Jets, the 32-year-old receiver is set to join Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of free agency after signing a two-year, $45 million contract, per Ari Meirov on X.

“BREAKING: The #Rams are signing WR Davante Adams to a 2-year contract, per multiple reports,” Meirov wrote. “He’s paired up with Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua.”

Adams is one of the top receivers in the NFL, even at 32 years old.

While his time with the Jets wasn't the most successful era of his career, Adams looks to return to greatness in Los Angeles with Stafford tossing him the rock.

With Cooper Kupp potentially on his way out, the Rams fill his spot with Davante Adams.

Now, there was speculation on where he would end after the failed Jets experiment. Some believed Adams could pair up with Rodgers again, landing on their third team together.

However, that's not what happened, with Adams signing a two-year, $45 million contract with the Rams.

Why did Rams sign Davante Adams over Cooper Kupp?

While the Rams weren't interested in bringing Kupp back on a deal worth less money, they signed Adams to a $46 million contract, including $26 million guaranteed.

Comparing the two receivers, it seems like the Rams made the right move.

Kupp is an outstanding receiver, but at a similar — yet, larger — price, they were able to get one of the best receivers in the NFL.

But, with both players having impressive careers, let's look at the two receivers side-by-side.

Cooper Kupp

31 years old

6-foot-2, 207 pounds

1x Pro Bowl, 1x All-Pro, 1x Super Bowl Champ, 1x Super Bowl MVP, 2021 Offensive Player of the Year

104 games, 634 receptions, 7,776 receiving yards, 57 receiving TDs

Davante Adams

32 years old

6-foot-1, 215 pounds

6x Pro Bowl, 3x All-Pro

164 games, 957 receptions, 11,844 receiving yards, 103 receiving TDs

Not only does Adams beat out Kupp statistically, but he rarely misses games.

Kupp — on the other hand — hasn't played a full season since winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Adams missed three games in 2024, yet hasn't failed to produce a full season since 2020. In fact, throughout his 11-year career, he's missed 16 total games.

So, while Kupp is a local legend for good reason, the Rams made the right choice signing Davante Adams ahead of free agency.