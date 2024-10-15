The New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders shook up the NFL landscape on Tuesday when they agreed to a trade that is going to send star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Jets for a day two draft pick. With the trade, Adams is reunited with Aaron Rodgers after the pairing was extremely successful during their time in Green Bay, and the Raiders finally move on from the disgruntled wideout.

The move comes on the heels of the Jets falling to 2-4 with a heartbreaking 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. New York's offense has been frustrating this season, failing to reach the heights that many expected with Rodgers back under center. They now have some more help on the outside while the Raiders dive fully into rebuilding mode. Overall, both sides made out pretty well in this one.

Jets have immense firepower with Davante Adams in the lineup

Despite starting 2-4, the Jets are fully in win-now mode. They really don't have another option with a 40-year old Aaron Rodgers, who will be 41 by the end of the season. The Jets have been frantically pulling strings to get back on track in recent weeks, firing head coach Robert Saleh after last Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings and relieving offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett of play calling duties.

Now, the Jets add Adams to a wide receiver core that is pretty shallow with the exception of Garrett Wilson. That weakness came back to bite the Jets on Monday night, as Mike Williams had a crucial drop during the second half and then fell down on the Bills' game-sealing interception (Rodgers later said he ran the wrong route). Adding Adams gives the Jets another star weapon on the outside, but maybe more importantly, they acquire another player that Rodgers trusts.

The Jets' passing game is built off of a lot of one-on-one matchups and timing routes, requiring the wide receivers to be on the same page as Rodgers at all times. That's why you see so much Allen Lazard in the game — Rodgers has played with him for a long time and trusts him. Adams is a supercharged version of that, and they can now continue one of the most successful quarterback-receiver pairings of the last 10 years.

Despite the loss, the Jets offense looked much better on Monday night with Todd Downing calling plays for the first time this season. They gained 393 total yards, including 121 rushing yards on just 21 carries. The red zone was what held them back, as Rodgers and company scored just one touchdown in four trips inside the 20.

Adding Adams doesn't make this unit bulletproof. The offensive line is still suspect and Rodgers is still getting hit too much, but it does give them one of the best receiver duos in the NFL. With the way Rodgers can still sling it, that alone can make this into an elite offense. The steep draft compensation is just a small price to pay to maximize whatever Rodgers has left.

Jets grade: A

Raiders cut their losses by getting off of Davante Adams

From the Raiders' perspective, this deal is more about cutting their losses than anything else. The team is clearly not going to be competitive any time soon, so they may as well fully enter rebuilding mode. Adams no longer wanted to be in Las Vegas and carries a big cap number, which the Jets are paying in full. As a result, this is just sound business for the Raiders.

On the surface, the compensation may not sound like enough for a player of Adams' caliber. The Raiders got a 3rd-round pick that could become a 2nd-round pick if Adams performs well in New York, which is a steep price for the Jets to pay. New York is paying the rest of Adams' salary and they're taking on a 31-year old receiver, so that level of draft compensation feels right.

With this move, the Raiders are fully in rebuilding mode after falling to 2-4 with a blowout loss at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Las Vegas' quarterback situation is a mess and they are lacking the requisite talent to compete with the top teams, or even the teams just below the top of the league. It's time for them to tear it down and try to build the roster back up with cheap, young talent, and a valuable draft pick is a great way to start.

It's never a total win when you have to give up one of your best players. However, considering the circumstances, this is good business from the Raiders.

Raiders grade: B