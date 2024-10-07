The Las Vegas Raiders got blown out by the Denver Broncos 34-18 in Week 5. The embarrassing loss included a quarterback change as Gardner Minshew was benched for Aidan O’Connell after throwing two interceptions. With the defeat, Las Vegas fell to 2-3 on the season and the team is still awaiting the outcome of wide receiver Davante Adams’ trade request. The Raiders did give clues to a potential timeline as the organization would like to move the disgruntled wideout sooner rather than later.

Despite the Raiders' apparent willingness to trade Adams, head coach Antonio Pierce professes not to know how the whole thing started. When asked when things went wrong with the veteran receiver, Pierce simply responded, “I don’t know. You’d have to ask Davante,” according to NFL insider Ari Meirov on X.

Adams last played for the Raiders in their loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. It was statistically the worst of his three games played in 2024 as he caught just 4 of 9 targets for 40 scoreless yards. On the season, Adams has 18 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown.

Davante Adams is ready to leave Las Vegas

The six-time Pro Bowl wideout would like to reunite with a quarterback he’s played with in the past – meaning Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr. The New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints are at the top of Adams’ trade wishlist. And players on the Saints and the Jets are open to the idea of adding Davante.

Adams joined the Raiders for the 2022 season after spending the first eight years of his career with the Green Bay Packers. The 11-year pro came to the team in part to play with his college quarterback Carr. However, the Raiders released Carr after the 2022 season and the QB landed with the Saints on a four-year, $150 million contract.

Although the Raiders hope to get a deal done quickly to end the trade drama, the team apparently would prefer not to take on any of Adams’ remaining contract. Several teams have expressed interest in acquiring the three-time All Pro. Last season Adams had 103 receptions, for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns.