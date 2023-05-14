Comedian Dave Chappelle returned to San Francisco last week for a surprise show at the Masonic Auditorium, but it seems he didn’t like what he saw in the City. Chappelle, who is known for his controversial views, used his platform to express disdain for present-day San Francisco, which he says has become a “half ‘Glee,’ half zombie movie” and the whole city has become the Tenderloin, Deadline reports.

During his set, Chappelle recounted an incident where he witnessed someone defecating on the sidewalk in front of the Indian restaurant in the Tenderloin that he was about to dine at. He also criticized the city’s homelessness problems, asking “What the f—k happened to this place?” and jokingly suggesting that the city needs Batman to address the issue.

Chappelle’s observations aren’t casual; he has been performing in San Francisco for a long time. On his last visit to Chase Center, he brought Elon Musk onstage to a chorus of boos, and the time before that, a group of Bay Area rappers.

Chappelle once again brought his trans ideals into the fray, much to the audience’s dismay. However, he didn’t go deep into his TERF beliefs, instead focusing on personal incidents that ended up in the news. He did an extended bit about being caught on camera at Floyd Mayweather’s strip club in Las Vegas, spoke about being attacked onstage at the Hollywood Bowl, and referenced criticism of antisemitic elements in his “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

Chappelle’s San Francisco show was announced only two days earlier, and there were no special guests. He fondly recounted meeting Steph Curry as a rookie, which was just about the only good thing he had to say about the City. Chappelle has always been known for his controversial views, and his recent San Francisco show was no exception.