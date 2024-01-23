Police are performing toxicology tests to determine exactly what happened.

Actor David Gail, who appeared in 90210 and numerous other shows, died Jan. 16 at 58. His cause of death has now been revealed.

According to a rep of the family, his untimely death was caused by sudden cardiac arrest, PEOPLE reports.

David Gail's cause of death comes into focus

A family rep stated, “The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure. David will be remembered for his love of acting and his absolute passion and dedication to his friends and family. He possessed a unique quality that made everyone feel special in his presence.”

TMZ reported that an overdose may have been the cause. According to law enforcement, there was no foul play suspected, but they're waiting on toxicology tests to sort out the official cause of death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Colmenares (@colmenareskatie)

With that said, if it was an OD, no particular substance is known yet.

Katie Colmenares, his sister, posted about his passing on Instagram on Saturday.

In the post, she wrote, “There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.”

In 90210, the actor appeared as Stuart Carson, fiancé of Shannen Dohery's character, Brenda Walsh. He was also on Doogie Howser, M.D., Growing Pains, Murder She Wrote, and other shows and films.

Our thoughts go out to David Gail's family through this difficult time.