U2's greatest covers ranked including their iconic Christmas cover and David Bowie snippet.

U2 may be one of the biggest rock bands ever, but that doesn't mean they haven't bent the knee, so to speak, and paid homage to other artists.

These include covers of Lou Reed classics, the Rolling Stones, Beatles, and David Bowie, as well as a Christmas classic.

This list will include some of U2's recorded covers, as well as some live snippets. They will be sectioned into two different categories including live covers/snippets and studio covers.

Live covers/snippets

In this section will be some covers that U2 never recorded proper covers of. They are in no particular order

“Amazing Grace”

To my knowledge, U2 has not recorded a proper “Amazing Grace” cover. Apparently, a live rendition from 2009 was included on their Duals fan club release. But that doesn't qualify as a recorded rendition.

On their “360” tour, U2 used to use “Amazing Grace' as a segue into “Where the Streets Have No Name.” As Bono would sing, “Was blind but now I see,” he'd extend the final word with an extended falsetto note. It was an impressive feat, and after a few seconds, The Edge would come in with his iconic guitar riff.

“Can't Help Falling in Love”

This one is a bit of a cop-out. The recorded covers of “Can't Help Falling in Love” include the “Triple Peaks Remix” from Achtung Baby's “Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses” single. That single alone also contained covers of “Paint It Black” and “Fortunate Son.”

And while there's nothing awful about the “Triple Peaks Remix,” its electronic beats take away from Bono's vocals. A better example of U2's cover is from the “ZooTV” tour Sydney concert. Bono sings most of the song in falsetto.

Given the technical prowess Bono shows when performing this song, it'd be a shame not to include it.

“Helter Skelter”

This cover of the Beatles' “Helter Skelter” is a rare example of a cover making a U2 album. It was heard on Rattle and Hum and opens the film and album.

“This is a song Charles Manson stole from the Beatles, we're stealing it back,” Bono proclaims at the beginning of the track.

Bono consistently flubs the lyrics. That can be forgiven when the cover has the intensity that it does.

“Heroes”

In recent years, “Bad” has become a song where Bono and co. cram as much of a song into the middle eight as possible. Usually, the results field good results like when they performed a snippet of Simon & Garfunkel's “The Boxer.”

The best usage of this part of the song is “Heroes” by David Bowie. U2's performance of it in Rome in 2017 brought a vocal power out of Bono that hadn't been seen in years as he sang amidst the phone lights.

Studio covers

These are the proper covers that were recorded and released in some way.

“Bang a Gong (Get It On)”

Recorded with Elton John, U2 performed a cover of T. Rex's iconic song, “Bang a Gong (Get It On).” It was released on the tribute album, Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex.

The reason it works so well is Bono's aged voice, singing the verses in a gravelly tone. John's piano playing can be heard throughout as The Edge does his signature harmony with Bono.

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

Even Darlene Love herself admitted that U2's cover of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” is great. The arrangement played by the band was unique for the song. It's a very special rendition and perhaps the definitive one.

“Instant Karma”

U2 recorded a cover of John Lennon's “Instant Karma” for the tribute compilation album, Instant Karma: The Campaign to Save Darfur. The band borrowed from the Beatles a lot, and it seems fitting that they got to pay it back. Bono sounds in top form during the belting in the choruses.

“Paint It Black”

In one of U2's more traditional covers, they played a rendition of “Paint It Black” as a B-side to “Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses.” The Edge does put a twist on Keith Richards' iconic guitar riff, with a punchier tone. Bono's vocals also have a distortion effect on them a la “The Fly” and “Zoo Station.”

These days, U2 uses the song as a snippet during “Until the End of the World.”

“Satellite of Love”

Similarly to “Can't Help Falling in Love,” I much prefer the “ZooTV” tour renditions. Once again, Bono shows off his falsetto range during performances of it.

But unlike the Elvis classic, U2's cover of Lou Reed's “Satellite of Love” gets a more traditional arrangement.

“Unchained Melody”

“Unchained Melody” is a “tweener” of sorts. U2 did release a proper cover as a B-side to “All I Want Is You.” However, it's the “ZooTV” tour renditions, which were an extended snippet at the end of “One,” that comes to mind first.