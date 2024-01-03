In a recent development for South Carolina women's basketball, head coach Dawn Staley has expressed confidence in the recovery of Adhel Tac, a promising high school talent, from a knee injury.

Tac, a 6-foot-5 prospect from Texas, endured a season-ending knee injury in November but is set to join the Gamecocks for the upcoming spring semester.

Staley reassured fans and media on Wednesday that Tac's injury is not career-ending. Tac will be continuing her recovery under the guidance of the Gamecocks' medical team. The coach's optimism stems from her previous experience with mid-season signees. Chloe Kitts, who joined the team in December 2022, did not see much action initially. However, she has emerged as a key player this season, contributing significantly to South Carolina's undefeated run.

Adhel Tac, a five-star player and the No. 26 college prospect as rated by ESPN.com, has been a subject of interest for basketball enthusiasts.

“We’ll get her here, we’ll get her right,” Dawn Staley said, as reported by the Associated Press. “She’ll be suiting up for us.”

RECOMMENDED
South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley with flames in eyes with college basketball refs in the background and Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley calls out refs after Caitlin Clark's game-winner

Erin Achenbach ·

Dawn Staley with with Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark, UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma, LSU women’s basketball player Angel Reese, Texas women’s basketball player Rori Harmon and USC women’s basketball player JuJu Watkins
South Carolina stays undefeated, 5 other bold predictions for NCAA women's basketball conference play

Erin Achenbach ·

The logos for the current top 10 women’s college basketball team (see link: AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll ) with Christmas imagery around the logos, mainly presents, presents under a Christmas tree
NCAA Women's Basketball Power Rankings: What each top 10 team needs coming back after Christmas Break

Erin Achenbach ·

Tac's journey, however, won't be easy. Staley disclosed that her injury involved a dislocated kneecap and a torn medial patellofemoral ligament – setbacks that require significant rehabilitation.

The addition of Tac, along with other high-ranking signees like Joyce Edwards (No. 2 overall) and Madisen McDaniel (No. 12 overall), has propelled South Carolina's recruiting class to the second spot nationally, as per ESPN.com. These acquisitions are pivotal for the Gamecocks, who currently hold a flawless 12-0 record. The team is gearing up to begin their Southeastern Conference play against Florida on Thursday.