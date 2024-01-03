South Carolina's Dawn Staley optimistic about star recruit's comeback in the spring semester after suffering knee injury.

In a recent development for South Carolina women's basketball, head coach Dawn Staley has expressed confidence in the recovery of Adhel Tac, a promising high school talent, from a knee injury.

Tac, a 6-foot-5 prospect from Texas, endured a season-ending knee injury in November but is set to join the Gamecocks for the upcoming spring semester.

Staley reassured fans and media on Wednesday that Tac's injury is not career-ending. Tac will be continuing her recovery under the guidance of the Gamecocks' medical team. The coach's optimism stems from her previous experience with mid-season signees. Chloe Kitts, who joined the team in December 2022, did not see much action initially. However, she has emerged as a key player this season, contributing significantly to South Carolina's undefeated run.

Adhel Tac, a five-star player and the No. 26 college prospect as rated by ESPN.com, has been a subject of interest for basketball enthusiasts.

“We’ll get her here, we’ll get her right,” Dawn Staley said, as reported by the Associated Press. “She’ll be suiting up for us.”

Tac's journey, however, won't be easy. Staley disclosed that her injury involved a dislocated kneecap and a torn medial patellofemoral ligament – setbacks that require significant rehabilitation.

The addition of Tac, along with other high-ranking signees like Joyce Edwards (No. 2 overall) and Madisen McDaniel (No. 12 overall), has propelled South Carolina's recruiting class to the second spot nationally, as per ESPN.com. These acquisitions are pivotal for the Gamecocks, who currently hold a flawless 12-0 record. The team is gearing up to begin their Southeastern Conference play against Florida on Thursday.