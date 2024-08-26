Norfolk State stunned the HBCU community by going toe-to-toe with the defending Celebration Bowl champions, Florida A&M Rattlers, during Saturday's MEAC/SWAC Challenge. However, a contentious coaching decision by Head Coach Dawson Odoms has since dominated discussions about the game.

After taking an early 14-0 lead, Norfolk State's ground game was in full swing. Kavon King was a standout performer, rushing for 146 yards and securing two touchdowns on just 14 carries. The Spartans seemed poised for an upset victory over the Rattlers as they dominated the early part of the game.

However, as the clock wound down in the fourth quarter, the Rattlers clawed their way back to take a 24-17 lead. With 6:29 remaining, Norfolk State closed the gap with a touchdown, leaving them just a point behind at 24-23. It was then that Dawson Odoms turned heads across the nation with his decision to attempt a two-point conversion, rather than kick a field goal to tie the game.

The decision came after an offsides penalty negated a blocked field goal kick by Florida A&M. Odoms' choice to go for two raised eyebrows and sparked debates among fans and pundits alike. With plenty of time left on the clock, many wondered why Odoms didn’t opt to play it safe.

In the postgame press conference, Odoms provided insight into his thought process. “I went for two because I felt like a lot of guys started cramping. I don't know if we had enough gas to finish that football game, but when we made that penalty, our offense had been playing well, and I can live with that decision,” he explained. “We didn’t come down here to play a football game; we came down here to win. That’s the mindset I’ve always coached with, and it’s the mindset I want my guys to play with.”

Despite the head-scratching call, Odoms' boldness didn't go unsupported. Daylan Long, one of the Spartans, backed his coach's judgment, stating, “I trusted my coach fully. Whatever decision he make I'ma ride with it.”

While the Spartans ultimately fell short, their performance set a strong tone for the season opener. Rushing for a total of 247 yards, Norfolk State showed that they are ready to compete this year and have the players to challenge any team in HBCU football.

Looking ahead, the Spartans aim to carry the momentum from their impressive ground game into their next matchup against East Carolina. The game is scheduled for August 31st at 6 PM EST and will be available to stream on ESPN+.