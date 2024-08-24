Norfolk State looks to defy the odds in the Week 0 MEAC/SWAC Challenge as they face the Florida A&M Rattlers. All eyes will be on the Spartans on August 24th as they kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST in a national primetime slot.

The Spartans are beginning their fourth year under Head Coach Dawson Odums. The former SWAC Coach of The Year (2013) aims for his first winning season since his first year with the Spartans in 2021 (6-5). The matchup will also be Dawson's first battle against the conference which he dominated at Southern University.

“We understand the magnitude of the environment we're about to enter, and you have to stay calm and focus on the moment,” said Odums per HBCU Sports.

Odums and the Spartans have every reason to enter the MEAC/SWAC Challenge with full confidence. Despite a 3-8 record in 2023, Norfolk State suffered five of those losses by one score (7 or fewer points). Additionally, six Spartans ended the season with All-MEAC Honors.

While the Spartans want to improve in close-game situations, their opponents are set to have a much harder time keeping up. Norfolk State enters the 2024 season with a conference-leading 13 preseason All-MEAC selections.

Furthermore, if defense still wins games, then the Spartans are in for an exciting year. The Norfolk State Spartans have a First Team Preseason All-MEAC player at each level of their defense.

Up front, Redshirt Junior Keshawn Lynch looks to terrorize opposing offensive linemen from the edge. In 2023, the 6'3, 250-pound defensive lineman notched 41 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a half sack in 10 games.

At linebacker, AJ Richardson is a running back's worst nightmare. The 6'1 245 pound sophomore commanded the middle of the field in 2023 with 69 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Lastly, if offenses somehow get past Richardson and Lynch, they have to meet Terron Mallory. The 5'11, 190-pound cornerback nabbed 47 tackles, four interceptions, and six pass deflections last year. Most notably, Mallory snatched three interceptions in a game vs Delaware State en route to leading the MEAC in interceptions.

Offensively, the Spartans will have to wait to see the full potential of their offense. First-Team Preseason All-MEAC QB Otto Kuhns will miss the first four games due to an NCAA ruling. As a result, Garden City transfer Jalen Daniels will start the season as the Spartans' signal caller. Daniels threw 1,282 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 2023 for Garden City Community College.

As Daniels eases into the starting role, he has a plethora of talent alongside him.

Players such as Kevon King (RB), Garrison Wheatley (OL), Vincent Byrd Jr. (OL), and Samuel Eskridge (OL) will be key contributors to an explosive Spartans offense.

King looks to improve upon his 429-yard, 5-touchdown season on the ground behind the Spartans' stout offensive line.

Last year, the Spartans averaged 24 points per game while allowing 29.5 points per game.

Norfolk State aims to build upon its 26th-ranked rushing attack (173.8) to control the clock and keep an extremely talented defense fresh throughout the year.

“We feel like we have a really good football program to get excited about,” said Head Coach Dawson Odums.

The Norfolk State Spartans kick off vs. the Florida A&M Rattlers on August 24th at 7:30 p.m in Center Parc Stadium. The game can be found on platforms such as ABC and ESPN+.