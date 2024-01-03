While the developers shared no additional details, it at least means they're developing a new title.

Bend Studio, developers of the open-world apocalyptic adventure, Days Gone, confirmed development on their upcoming IP. While the developers shared no additional details, it at least means they're developing a new title. Additionally, we assume, but can't confirm, the game releasing for the Playstation 5 console. However, we can't confirm any additional platforms for the title.

Bend Studio, Developers of Day Gone, Confirm New IP In Recent Tweet

We cooking — Bend Studio (@BendStudio) January 2, 2024

Bend Studio confirmed the development of a new IP in a recent response on X (formerly, Twitter. While we know little about the game, we know a few details about the company.

Bend Studio was founded in 1992 and formerly known as Blank, Berlyn, & Co., Inc. Thankfully, they shortened the name to Eidetic Inc. in 2000 before changing to Bend in after Sony Computer Entertainment acquired them. Before the acquisition, Bend developed a few games you might've heard of, like Bubsy 3D.

However, after the acquisition, Bend developed the Syphon Filter games, which included six titles and the Combat Ops Multiplayer title. They worked on the series from 1999-2007 before moving on to make PSP titles of existing Playstation IPs. This includes Resistance: Retribution (PSP), and two Uncharted titles for the PS Vita (Golden Abyss & Fight For Fortune).

For several years, Bend Studio went silent, helping Naughty Dog in development of some of their Uncharted games. Then, in 2019, they finally released Days Gone. The 2019 open-world action adventure game starred Battlestar Galactica star Sam Witwer as Deacon St. John, an outlaw biker.

The plot itself featured your typical zombie apocalypse story. A virus spreading around the world infects most of the population, turning people into Freakers (zombies, walkers, whatever you prefer). The game takes you through the beginning, before vaulting you two years into the future, where you see the effects of the virus on the world.

In terms of gameplay, Days Gone featured a few interesting mechanics. Exploring the Pacific Northwest with a motorcycle you needed to maintain and improve felt awesome in a survival game. Like other Zombie titles, players can either stealth around, lure groups of enemies into each other, or just take on a horde directly. Overall, the game did offer a decent amount of control.

While the game received mixed reviews at launch, Days Gone shined with its gameplay. Watching Freakers and Swarmers interact while coming across infected wildlife just created a lot of variety. While not the best zombie survival game, it definitely fares better than others.

We look forward to seeing what Bend Studio plans on developing next. Whether they plan to make a new apocalyptic adventure or Bubsy remake, we're excited regardless.

