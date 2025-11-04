We've got the NFL Week 10 Predictions according to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 9-5 in its predictions. Overall, the game is now 85-50 in predicting NFL Games since Week 1 of the season. Can it improve those numbers in Week 10? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 26 – Week 10 Predictions

Las Vega Raiders at Denver Broncos – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LV 0 3 7 3 13 DEN 7 3 10 0 20

The Denver Broncos extend their win streak to seven as they beat the Raiders on Thursday Night.

Neither offense played spectacularly, but Denver was able to get the ball rolling early with a touchdown run from J.K. Dobbins. Las Vegas could only manage to squeeze out a FG before the half to make things 10-3.

The Raiders finally scored their first touchdown when Brock Bowers caught a 23-yard TD pass to cut the Broncos' lead to 13-10. But Denver responded immediately, with Bo Nix throwing a 12-yard TD pass to Troy Franklin on the next drive.

Both teams struggled to move the ball for the rest of the game. The Raiders managed to score a field goal with over four minutes remaining. But when they got the ball back with 1:29 left on the clock, they failed to score a touchdown.

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ATL 7 3 7 0 17 IND 0 7 10 10 27

The Colts overcome a sluggish start to beat the Falcons and rebound from a loss in Week 9.

Things started off good for Atlanta. They took a 10-0 lead halfway through the second quarter, including a 36-yard TD run from Bijan Robinson on the team's first drive. Jonathan Taylor finally helped the Colts get on the board with a TD run of his own.

Indianapolis tied the game in the second half with a field goal, but the Falcons took the lead once again when Michael Penix Jr. threw a TD pass to Drake London. But that ended up being Atlanta's last score of the game.

Meanwhile, the Colts scored 17 unanswered points, including a field goal with 2:23 left that essentially ended the game. Taylor earned his 2nd rushing scorer, while Daniel Jones threw a TD pass to Alec Pierce.

New York Giants at Chicago Bears – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYG 0 7 7 0 14 CHI 14 3 0 7 24

The Bears nearly let go of a 17 point lead, but powered through in the end to beat the Giants.

Caleb Williams started off strong with two TD passes in the first quarter. Rome Odunze and D.J. Moore both recorded a TD catch and over 60+ receiving yards in the win. However, Chicago's offense was pretty bare-bones afterward, only managing to score just 3 points total in the second and third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Giants' offense was starting to pick up, but Jaxson Dart made too many mistakes in the loss. He threw an interception in the first quarter, which led to Chicago's second touchdown. He threw a second pick in the fourth quarter on a drive that could've made it a 3-point game.

New York's two unanswered touchdown cut Chicago's lead to 17-14. But Williams went on to throw his third touchdown pass of the day (to D'Andre Swift), which essentially put the game away for the Bears.

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 10 7 7 7 31 MIA 7 7 3 0 17

The Buffalo Bills complete their third consecutive sweep of the Miami Dolphins as they fight for the top spot in the AFC East.

Josh Allen and the Bills were the first ones on the board as the veteran QB connected with Khalil Shakir on a 19-yard score. But Miami responded right away as De'Von Achane took it to the house on a 70-yard TD run.

In the second quarter, both teams scored again. James Cook ran in for a 1-yard score, while Tua Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle in the end zone. Buffalo's early FG kept them in the lead at the half.

The Bills really started to take over in the second half. Their defense buckled down, limiting the Dolphins to just two red zone drives (1 Field Goal, 1 turnover). Meanwhile, Cook and Allen scored again (both rushing scores) as they extended their lead to 31-17.

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BAL 3 7 6 7 23 MIN 3 6 0 7 16

The Baltimore Ravens survive a close game against the Minnesota Vikings as they try to get their season back on track.

Lamar Jackson continues to play well since his return from injury. While he only threw for 192 yards, he ran for an additional 35 and scored two touchdowns. Derrick Henry ran in for another touchdown, though the team missed their extra point attempt.

Minnesota's offense struggled early on, though their defense helped keep them in the game. The team converted three FGs in the first half, including one right before the half expired.

The Vikings first touchdown came in the fourth quarter. Justin Jefferson caught a 14-yard TD reception with 5:26 left to go. However, the team was still down 23-16, thanks to Jackson scoring on a TD run just four minutes before.

Minnesota was able to get the ball back with 2:02 left. However, J.J. McCarthy threw an interception to Roquan Smith on their final drive of the day.

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 3 0 3 6 12 NYJ 10 5 7 0 22

The Jets win their second game in a row with a win over the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland's offense continues to struggle, as they could get nothing going on for most of the game. They did manage to score late in the game, but missed the two-point attempt which could've made it a one-score game.

The Jets' defense (without Sauce Gardner) actually managed fine without their former CB. In fact, the defense got five sacks in the win, including one in the end zone, resulting in a safety. They also forced Dillon Gabriel to throw two interceptions, both of which led to scoring drives.

Justin Fields only threw for 166 yards, but he threw two touchdown passes in the win. His 17-yard TD pass to Mason Taylor in the third quarter gave New York a 22-6 lead.

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NE 3 7 7 7 24 TB 3 10 7 7 27

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers end the Patriots' six-game win streak with a close win.

The Bucs and Pats were constantly scoring right after each other. Not once did any team take a two-possession lead, and not once did any team score twice in a row. While the first quarter was slow, the action picked up in the second quarter.

Rachaad White was the first player to score after a two-yard TD run. Rhamondre Stevenson responded with a running score of his own, and the Bucs closed the half with a FG.

In the third quarter, both Drake Maye and Baker Mayfield threw a TD pass. Maye threw a TD pass to Stefon Diggs, letting the Patriots take a 17-13 lead. Emeka Egbuka continues to thrive in his rookie season has he earned 90 yards on seven catches and a touchdown in the third quarter.

The Bucs led 20-17 at the start of the fourth, but the Patriots took the lead again as Maye threw another TD pass. However, Tampa Bay closed the game with a long, eight-minute drive in which Cade Otton caught a five-yard TD pass.

New England still had time (3:44) to tie the game. But they failed to convert on 4th down, giving the Buccaneers the win.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NO 0 0 3 7 10 CAR 3 14 0 3 20

The Bryce Young revenge tour continues as the Panthers win their fifth game in their last six matchups.

Carolina won the game mostly due to a strong second quarter. Otherwise, they only scored 6 points total in the 1st, 3rd, and fourth quarters. Bryce Young only threw for 144 yards, but he also threw a TD pass during the two-minute warning.

The biggest contributor to Carolina's win, however, was their defense. They shut out the Saints in the first half, and held them to just a FG in the third. They did allow the Saints to score in garbage time, but they still had a 10 point left with four minutest left.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 3 6 0 10 19 HOU 0 0 7 0 7

The Jacksonville Jaguars manage to sweep the Houston Texans for the first time since 2017.

With C.J. Stroud in the concussion protocol, we decided to start Davis Mills, who played as expected. But Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense wasn't much better.

The only reason the Jaguars had six of their nine first half points was because of turnovers. Mills threw an interception and fumbled the ball twice in the loss. Jacksonville's defense played very well, forcing four sacks and three turnovers in the win.

Houston eventually got on the board with a TD run from Nick Chubb in the third quarter. However, that ended up being their one and only score, while the Jaguars scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ARI 7 6 3 7 23 SEA 7 10 3 10 30

The Seahawks manage to sweep the Cardinals and stay atop the NFC West as they win their fourth game in a row.

Kyler Murray played well in his return, but the Cardinals' offense missed several opportunities to score touchdowns. On four red zone drives, they were forced to go for a field goal three different times.

Seattle's offense was a bit more successful, scoring touchdowns on all three red zone possessions. Sam Darnold continued to play well, throwing two touchdowns for 299 yards in the win.

Arizona took their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter when Murray threw a TD pass to Trey McBride to make things 23-20. But the Seahawks' 10 unanswered points, including an 18-yard TD reception from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, helped the team regain their lead.

With 3:06 remaining, the Cardinals did manage to drive to the SEA 32. But two holding penalties and a failed fourth-down conversion gave the win to the Seahawks.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAR 10 6 7 6 29 SF 7 7 7 7 28

The Rams prevent a sweep from the 49ers as they win a very close game.

Both L.A. and San Francisco's offenses played well throughout the game. Mac Jones continues to play well as he threw three touchdowns to just one interception in the loss. But Matthew Stafford played better, throwing three touchdowns, no interceptions, and completing 79% of his passes.

L.A. was limited to two field goals in the second quarter, but they still had a 16-14 lead entering the half.

Both teams scored in the third, including Christian McCaffrey, who ran for a 27-yard TD run. L.A. still had a small, 23-21 lead entering the final quarter. But that didn't last long, as Jones threw a TD pass to Jauan Jennings, taking a 28-23 lead.

With 7:22 left in the game, Matthew Stafford threw a 22-yard TD pass to Davante Adams. However, the team missed their two-point conversion, meaning the 49ers still had plenty of time left to win.

Unfortunately for them, the Niners only managed to reach as far as the Rams' 38-yard line. But Kicker Eddy Pineiro missed the 55-yard attempt, and San Francisco failed to reach that far into the field again.

Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DET 7 14 7 7 35 WAS 7 7 0 7 21

The Detroit Lions rebound from a divisional loss with a win over the Washington Commanders.

Offense was the name of the game here, as eight total touchdowns were scored in this game. But while it was exciting at first, things quickly got boring in the second half.

Detroit already had a 21-14 lead at the half. They extended that lead with a 40-yard TD reception from Jameson Williams turned that into 28-14. Then, Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a nine yard TD run to make things even worse.

Marcus Mariota, who already had two touchdowns in the first half, scored his third in garbage time. That may look good, but his three interceptions in between those scores obviously explains why Detroit started dominating.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 6 10 7 3 26 LAC 0 7 7 10 24

The Steelers manage to upset the Chargers on the road as they try to build on their lead in the division.

L.A.'s offense struggled in the first half, which in part caused their demise. The Steelers' offense wasn't much better, only scoring one touchdown after four drives in enemy territory. Furthermore, a Justin Herbert in the 2nd quarter led to another Steelers' FG, giving them a 16-7 lead at the half.

L.A. cut that deficit down with a TD run from Kimani Vidal in the third quarter. But Pittsburgh finally woke up their offense, as Aaron Rodgers threw a TD pass to D.K. Metcalf.

Down 23-14, the Chargers trimmed the Steelers' lead with a Field Goal. They eventually took their first lead when Quentin Johnston caught a four-yard TD pass with 1:44 left. But that gave Rodgers and Steelers' offense enough time to drive down the field and secure the game-winning FG.

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers – NFL Week 10 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PHI 0 10 7 14 31 GB 7 7 7 7 28

The Philadelphia Eagles remain atop the National Football Conference with a close win over the Packers.

Things started off great for Jordan Love and the Packers' offense. The team took a 14-0 lead after Josh Jacobs pounded it in on a two-yard score. But the tables quickly turned as the Eagles proceeded to score 17 unanswered points in the second and third quarter. Green Bay took the lead again before the third quarter expired when Love threw a TD pass to Romeo Doubs.

Down 17-21, the Eagles proceeded two score another two unanswered touchdowns, including a 33-yard TD reception from A.J. Brown, as well as a 19-yard TD reception from Dallas Goedert.

The Packers still had six minutes to rectify their mistakes. However, by the team they did score a touchdown, there was only 15 seconds left on the clock. The team missed their onside kick attempt, leading to another victory for Philly.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 9 Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs! Regardless off the outcome, we look forward to seeing what crazy stuff the game might predict will happen.

