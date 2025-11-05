Kirby Air Riders features over 20 playable characters, all with their own special abilities they can use to give them an advantage. While not every character has been revealed yet, not everyone knows about the characters that are currently confirmed. Furthermore, who you select to drive with also plays a big role, as each character has their own strengths, ability, and more. Without further ado, let's dive right in.
Who Are All The Playable Characters in Kirby Air Riders?
The following confirmed playable characters in Kirby Air Riders include:
|Character
|Description
|Special Ability
|Kirby (Pink)
|Well-balanced
|Ultra Sword
|Kirby (Yellow/Green)
|N/A
|Crash
|Kirby (Red/Purple)
|N/A
|Burn
|Kirby (Blue/Gray)
|N/A
|Snow Bowl
|King Dedede
|Hard-hitter
|Jet Hammer
|Meta Knight
|Sword-Slasher
|Knight Wing
|Bandana Waddle Dee
|Builds Boost charge quickly
|Spear Cyclone
|Waddle Doo
|Optic Blaster
|Waddle Doo Barrage
|Chef Kawasaki
|Recovers extra amount from food items
|Superspicy Cooking
|Knuckle Joe
|Attacks nearby enemies with flurry of punches
|Knuckle Rush
|Gooey
|Can use his tongue in a variety of ways
|Mock Dark Matter
|Cappy
|Cap serves as a protective cushion
|Booster Cap
|Starman
|Speed Bursts when Jumping
|Super Starman
|Magolor
|Increased acceleration after star slides/damages enemies on perfect landing
|Magolor Cannoon
|Susie
|Floats in the air with a propellor
|Roboboosters
|Waddle Dee
|Lightweight, good at acceleration, and smooth maneuverer
|Golden Waddle Dee
|Rick
|Sprints of foot, handles corners well
|Rip-Roaring Rick
|Rocky
|Won't slip or shake as easily
|Meteor Rocky
|Scarfy
|Increases speed when angry
|Flip-Out Scarfy
|Lololo & Lalala
|Can switch positions with a quick spin
|Emerald Framer
|Marx
|Good stats except for durability
|True-Form Marx
|Daroach
|Steals Copy Abilities from opponents
|Invisible Dash
|Taranza
|Web Slings for bursts of speed
|Spider Shots
Overall, that includes all known playable characters in Kirby Air Riders, their descriptions, and their special abilities. Furthermore, keep checking back with us as we plan to update the list with new announcements.
Based on the most recent Air Riders direct, we may still see more characters, like Dark Matter and more. But for now, we're pretty excited with the cast and crew so far.
Kirby Air Riders is the sequel to the 2003 racing video game, Kirby Air Ride (Gamecube). The sequel brings back all classic modes from the original game, including City Trial, Top Ride, and Air Ride.
Furthermore, Air Riders features even more content, like a new mode called Road Trip, a plaza for players to run around, and more. Meanwhile, the gameplay features many of the abilities from the original title, along with new maps inspired by various locations in the series.
