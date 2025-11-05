Kirby Air Riders features over 20 playable characters, all with their own special abilities they can use to give them an advantage. While not every character has been revealed yet, not everyone knows about the characters that are currently confirmed. Furthermore, who you select to drive with also plays a big role, as each character has their own strengths, ability, and more. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Who Are All The Playable Characters in Kirby Air Riders?

The following confirmed playable characters in Kirby Air Riders include:

CharacterDescriptionSpecial Ability
Kirby (Pink)Well-balancedUltra Sword
Kirby (Yellow/Green)N/ACrash
Kirby (Red/Purple)N/ABurn
Kirby (Blue/Gray)N/ASnow Bowl
King DededeHard-hitterJet Hammer
Meta KnightSword-SlasherKnight Wing
Bandana Waddle DeeBuilds Boost charge quicklySpear Cyclone
Waddle DooOptic BlasterWaddle Doo Barrage
Chef KawasakiRecovers extra amount from food itemsSuperspicy Cooking
Knuckle JoeAttacks nearby enemies with flurry of punchesKnuckle Rush
GooeyCan use his tongue in a variety of waysMock Dark Matter
CappyCap serves as a protective cushionBooster Cap
StarmanSpeed Bursts when JumpingSuper Starman
MagolorIncreased acceleration after star slides/damages enemies on perfect landingMagolor Cannoon
SusieFloats in the air with a propellorRoboboosters
Waddle DeeLightweight, good at acceleration, and smooth maneuvererGolden Waddle Dee
RickSprints of foot, handles corners wellRip-Roaring Rick
RockyWon't slip or shake as easilyMeteor Rocky
ScarfyIncreases speed when angryFlip-Out Scarfy
Lololo & LalalaCan switch positions with a quick spinEmerald Framer
MarxGood stats except for durabilityTrue-Form Marx
DaroachSteals Copy Abilities from opponentsInvisible Dash
TaranzaWeb Slings for bursts of speedSpider Shots
Overall, that includes all known playable characters in Kirby Air Riders, their descriptions, and their special abilities. Furthermore, keep checking back with us as we plan to update the list with new announcements.

Based on the most recent Air Riders direct, we may still see more characters, like Dark Matter and more. But for now, we're pretty excited with the cast and crew so far.

Kirby Air Riders is the sequel to the 2003 racing video game, Kirby Air Ride (Gamecube). The sequel brings back all classic modes from the original game, including City Trial, Top Ride, and Air Ride.

Furthermore, Air Riders features even more content, like a new mode called Road Trip, a plaza for players to run around, and more. Meanwhile, the gameplay features many of the abilities from the original title, along with new maps inspired by various locations in the series.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.