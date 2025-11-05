Kirby Air Riders features over 20 playable characters, all with their own special abilities they can use to give them an advantage. While not every character has been revealed yet, not everyone knows about the characters that are currently confirmed. Furthermore, who you select to drive with also plays a big role, as each character has their own strengths, ability, and more. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Who Are All The Playable Characters in Kirby Air Riders?

The following confirmed playable characters in Kirby Air Riders include:

Character Description Special Ability Kirby (Pink) Well-balanced Ultra Sword Kirby (Yellow/Green) N/A Crash Kirby (Red/Purple) N/A Burn Kirby (Blue/Gray) N/A Snow Bowl King Dedede Hard-hitter Jet Hammer Meta Knight Sword-Slasher Knight Wing Bandana Waddle Dee Builds Boost charge quickly Spear Cyclone Waddle Doo Optic Blaster Waddle Doo Barrage Chef Kawasaki Recovers extra amount from food items Superspicy Cooking

Knuckle Joe Attacks nearby enemies with flurry of punches Knuckle Rush Gooey Can use his tongue in a variety of ways Mock Dark Matter Cappy Cap serves as a protective cushion Booster Cap Starman Speed Bursts when Jumping Super Starman Magolor Increased acceleration after star slides/damages enemies on perfect landing Magolor Cannoon Susie Floats in the air with a propellor Roboboosters Waddle Dee Lightweight, good at acceleration, and smooth maneuverer Golden Waddle Dee Rick Sprints of foot, handles corners well Rip-Roaring Rick Rocky Won't slip or shake as easily Meteor Rocky Scarfy Increases speed when angry Flip-Out Scarfy

Lololo & Lalala Can switch positions with a quick spin Emerald Framer Marx Good stats except for durability True-Form Marx Daroach Steals Copy Abilities from opponents Invisible Dash Taranza Web Slings for bursts of speed Spider Shots

Overall, that includes all known playable characters in Kirby Air Riders, their descriptions, and their special abilities. Furthermore, keep checking back with us as we plan to update the list with new announcements.

Based on the most recent Air Riders direct, we may still see more characters, like Dark Matter and more. But for now, we're pretty excited with the cast and crew so far.

Kirby Air Riders is the sequel to the 2003 racing video game, Kirby Air Ride (Gamecube). The sequel brings back all classic modes from the original game, including City Trial, Top Ride, and Air Ride.

Furthermore, Air Riders features even more content, like a new mode called Road Trip, a plaza for players to run around, and more. Meanwhile, the gameplay features many of the abilities from the original title, along with new maps inspired by various locations in the series.

