During the Brawl Stars Stranger Things event, players can collect waffles which are used to unlock new Card Decks and Skins. However, not everyone knows about the event, how to get waffles, or what they can be used on. Therefore, we created this guide on how to get Waffles in Brawl Stars during the Stranger Things event. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Get Waffles during the Brawl Stars Stranger Things Event?

From November 6th, 2025 – December 4th, 2025

From November 6th, 2025 – December 4th, 2025, Brawl Stars Players can get Waffles in the following ways:

Collect Free Waffles from the Shop 300 on the first day, 80 for every day afterwards

Earn wins in Upside Showdown

Earn Waffles after your second, fourth, and sixth wins every day

Purchase Waffles from the Shop with Gems 49 Gems for 200 Waffles 119 Gems for 500 Waffles 229 Gems for 1000 Waffles



Firstly, the easiest method of getting Waffles in Brawl Stars is by getting the free Waffle reward in the Shop every day. Throughout the entire event, you can get waffles every day here. On the first day, players will receive 300 waffles, and 80 waffles every day after. That totals up to 2,460 free Waffles just by logging in.

The next most consistent method is to play Upside Showdown. This rogue-lite mode lets you pick a brawler and go on a “run” with them. Essentially, you can play up to five games per run, with a waffle reward for every time you win (Just need 4th place or higher).

Upside Showdown works exactly the same as Solo Showdown. However, you'll get to choose between one of three cards which grants you a bonus. These bonuses vary from increases to range, health, and damage, to other things like Super charging, healing from dealing damage, projectile speed, and more. The great thing about Upside Showdown is that there is no limit to how much you can play. Play as much as you want to constantly earn Waffles.

Furthermore, you can get more Waffles just from getting your second, fourth, and sixth wins of the day. That totals up to 45 waffles a day by earning just six wins.

Lastly, players may also purchase waffles from the Shop with Gems. However, I recommend saving your gems for things like Hypercharges, especially if there's a deal. Waffles are nice, but it may not be worth spending the gems for.

How do you spend your Waffles in Brawl Stars?

Once you have a good amount of Waffles, tap on the box on the bottom left that says “Strange!”. In here, you can purchase different kinds of packs:

Stranger Pack – 80 Waffles 1 Card Deck

3x Stranger Pack – 200 Waffles 3x Card Decks (1 for each pack)

Strangest Pack – 160 Waffles 1 Card Deck 2 Extra rewards (may include Event Skins)

3x Strangest Pack – 440 Waffles 3x Card Decks (1 for each pack) 6 Extra Rewards (2 for each pack)



Personally, I recommend purchasing the 3x Strangest Packs if you can. This offers the best value, and includes extra rewards that will stay with you until the event ends.

However, keep in mind that purchasing a pack starts a cooldown timer. Therefore, you can't just keep buying the packs, as you will have to wait for the cooldown to expire. It seems the cooldown period increases with each purchase.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about how to get Waffles in the Brawl Stars Stranger Things event. We wish you the best of luck in collecting all skins during the event.

