Ziggy, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars has arrived, and in this guide we'll take a look at his attacks, stats, and skills and create the best build possible. Ziggy is a long-range brawler with an unique attack mechanic and powerful super. Without further ado, let's take a look at Ziggy, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars.

Brawl Stars Ziggy Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Mythic Brawler

Overall, there are three ways to get Ziggy in Brawl Stars:

Unlock him for 1900 credits (or 349 gems) when he releases on November 2nd, 2025 Make sure Ziggy is your selected brawler on Starr Road to make sure your credits go towards unlocking him.

You can also potentially unlock him from a Mythic (1.90%) or Legendary (5.43%) Starr Drop.

*Open 14 Ziggy Boxes during the Ziggy Early Access Limited-Time Event Event ends October 28th, 2025.

during the Ziggy Early Access Limited-Time Event

Brawl Stars Ziggy Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Ziggy's Main Attack, “Ta-da!”, is ranged attack with a slight delay. Unlike other ranged characters, Ziggy's attack isn't a projectile or throwable. Instead, he launches lightning on the enemy. However, your foe will be able to see where the lightning will land shortly before the attack goes off. Therefore, try to chain your lightning attacks in anticipation of the enemy's movement.

Ziggy's Super, Ziggy's Fantastical Storm, allows him to fire a giant electrical ball which deals damage over time. Furthermore, the more damage it causes actually extends its length, making it great when used near a wave of enemies. Additionally, he can launch multiple storms at once.

The stats below represent Ziggy's stats at launch, which are subject to change:

POWER LEVEL HEALTH Main Attack Damage Super Damage (per second) 1 2800 880 700 2 3080 968 770 3 3360 1056 840 4 3640 1144 910 5 3920 1232 980 6 4200 1320 1050 7 4480 1408 1120 8 4760 1496 1190 9 5040 1584 1260

10 5320 1672 1330 11 5600 1760 1400

Brawl Stars Ziggy Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Ziggy has two gadgets at launch:

Electric Shuffle – “ Ziggy hits the nearest enemy with lightning strikes every second for 5 sec. These attacks cost no ammo.”

– Ziggy hits the nearest enemy with lightning strikes every second for 5 sec. These attacks cost no ammo.” Now You See Me – “The next lightning strike also teleports Ziggy to the same location.”

Additionally, Ziggy has two Star Powers which players can unlock:

Thunderstruck – “Brawlers damaged by Ziggy's Super are slowed by 20% for 1 sec.”

– “Brawlers damaged by Ziggy's Super are slowed by 20% for 1 sec.” The Great Ziggini – “Hitting with a lightning strike increases the damage of the next main attack by 18%.”

Furthermore, Ziggy can use the following gadgets in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Cooldown

Brawl Stars Ziggy Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

For Gadgets, both are good, and are dependent upon your playstyle. If you'd like a Gadget to help you escape from tough situations, then use Now You See Me. If you like to play offensively, Electric Shuffle works well in keeping enemies at bay.

For Star Powers, both are also pretty great. I prefer Thunderstruck in team-based modes, where your teammates can benefit from slowed down enemies. On the other hand, The Great Ziggini helps immensely on solo modes like Duel or Solo Showdown.

For Gadgets, we recommend using a Shield, Damage, or Gadget Cooldown gear. With Ziggy's low health, a shield provides him a bit more coverage. I recommend a Gadget Cooldown Gear because if you attack enemies from a distance, you'll want faster use of your Gears.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Ziggy In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Hot Zone

Ziggy's range and attack size makes him a great pick for Hot Zone. He can constantly attack a zone, keeping enemies away from it. Even though he deals low damage, his Super will guarantee no enemies will go to the Zone. However, Ziggy may want to stand back, as his low HP makes it difficult to stay in a zone.

Bounty/Knockout/Wipeout

These modes tend to (but not always) favor long-range brawlers because of the map layouts. Sure, some maps are completely covered in bushes, but most maps here allow for ranged brawlers to thrive. Furthermore, Ziggy can use his Now You See Gadget to make a quick escape, or his Thunderstruck Star Power to slow down enemies.

Duo Showdown

Ziggy's long-range makes him a great teammate for Duo or Trio Showdown. He can use his Super to help destroy a bunch of boxes, or keep enemies away from you. Furthermore, his Now You See Me Start Power works well if you need to escape from the poison cloud or foes. While he deals low damage, pair him with someone like Frank and you'll have no trouble.

Brawl Stars Ziggy Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Ziggy In?

Brawl Ball

Ziggy's slow reload speed and low damage make him terrible for Brawl Ball. None of his Gadgets are useful in turning the tide of a game, except maybe for Now You See Me. And while his Super is powerful, it's damage output may not make enough of a difference.

Heist

Ziggy's low damage output makes him an awful Heist Brawler. While he can potentially chain his Super, he'll waste precious time trying to charge it up. Personally, I prefer someone like Tara who can do a lot of DPS on the Heist Safe instantly.

Volley-Brawl/Basket-Brawl

Iggy's movement speed and Now You See Me Gadget help him navigate the map quickly. But beyond that, he just has too low of HP to really make aggressive pushes. He works slightly better in Volley-Brawl, but there are better options like Gale.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Ziggy Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking her. And we hope you enjoy using Ziggy!

