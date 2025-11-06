Brawl Stars Season 44 brings a new Brawl Pass with all sorts or rewards you can earn. Stranger Things is the theme of Season 44, with new cosmetics, a new event, and more to celebrate over the next 30+ days. This season, players can earn more power points, coins, and more from the Brawl Pass. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Brawl Stars Season 44 Brawl Pass Rewards.

Brawl Stars Season 44 All Brawl Pass Rewards – Coins, Power Points Starr Drops, & More

Venture into the Upside Showdown! 🙃 The Stranger Things Season and Event start TODAY 🔥#BrawlStars #StrangerThings @Stranger_Things pic.twitter.com/LvtCIfq0bw — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

TIER FREE PASS BRAWL PASS BRAWL PASS PLUS Free Tier 1000 Coins 1000 Bling 1500 Bling 1 1000 Power Points Player Pin – 2 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 3 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 4 100 Credits 100 Credits – 5 Starr Drop Player Pin – 6 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 7 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 8 100 Credits 100 Credits –

9 Starr Drop Player Pin – 10 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points 1500 Power Points 11 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 12 100 Credits 100 Credits – 13 Starr Drop Player Pin – 14 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 15 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 16 100 Credits 100 Credits – 17 Starr Drop Player Pin – 18 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

19 Starr Drop 100 Bling – . 20 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – . 21 Starr Drop New Spray – . 22 100 Credits 100 Credits – . 23 Starr Drop 100 Bling – . 24 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points – . 25 300 Credits Unlock Epic Brawler (Or Boost Unlock) – . 26 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 27 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 28 100 Credits 100 Credits –

29 Starr Drop Player Pin – 30 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 31 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 32 100 Credits 100 Credits – 33 Starr Drop Player Pin – 34 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 35 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 36 100 Credits 100 Credits – 37 Starr Drop Player Pin – 38 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

39 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 40 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 41 Starr Drop Player Pin – 42 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 43 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 44 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 45 Starr Drop Player Icon – 46 100 Credits 100 Credits Retro Eleven Lumi Skin 47 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 48 3500 Coins 1000 Coins Thrilled Eleven Lumi Skin

49 100 Credits 100 Credits – 50 Legendary Starr Drop Eleven Lumi Skin Mind Flayer Player Title

Overall, that includes all the Brawl Stars Season 44 Rewards for the Free Pass & Brawl Pass. To level up your Pass, you must earn XP. To earn XP in Brawl Stars, you need to play matches, and complete quests. Furthermore, XP Doublers earned via Starr Drops help boost your pass progression.

For free-to-play users, the Free pass offers 3,000 Power Points, 11,500 Coins, 1,300 Credits, and multiple Starr Drops of random rarities. Lastly, the final free reward includes a Legendary Starr Drop, as always. Who knows? This Starr Drop might help you receive one of the game's newest Mythic Brawler, Ziggy.

Brawl Pass ($6.99) or Pass Plus ($9.99) players earn even more rewards. Essentially, Brawl Pass Players receive more credits to unlock brawlers, more bling to purchase skins, and more power points to upgrade brawlers. Additionally, you receive more gems, which you can use to unlock new brawlers, Hypercharge abilities, or skins. Furthermore, they receive a Streetwear EMZ Skin at level 50.

Lastly, Brawl Pass Plus players can earn every single reward this season, along with a 20% XP boost, two additional EMZ skins, and more. They also receive more Bling, Power Points, Gems, and even a player Title. Regardless of which Pass you run with, you should receive a good amount of items to upgrade your favorite brawlers with.

Overall, Season 44 brings a Stranger Things collaboration to the game. Players can collect collect waffles during the event, which players can collect waffles to unlock card decks for the new upside showdown mode. Furthermore, the developers added new Stranger Things-themed skins based on the hit Netflix Series.

Best of luck earning all the different rewards you can in Season 43!

