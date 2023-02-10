The Saint Louis Billikens take on the Dayton Flyers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Saint Louis Dayton prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Saint Louis Dayton.

The college basketball season has been very uneven and full of abrupt twists and turns, the Atlantic 10 Conference being the ultimate exemplar of such volatility and inconsistency. The Dayton Flyers blew a 14-point halftime lead at home against the VCU Rams in a hugely important game earlier in the season, but this past week, they went into Richmond and knocked off the A-10-leading Rams to get back into the title chase. The huge win for Dayton has the Flyers just one game back of VCU for the league lead, with Saint Louis just half a game behind VCU and half a game ahead of Dayton. VCU is 9-3, Saint Louis 8-3, and Dayton 8-4. Who knows how this race will resolve itself? We do know it is hard to predict, in what will be a one-bid league for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Let the A-10 scramble continue.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Saint Louis-Dayton College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Saint Louis-Dayton Odds

Saint Louis Billikens: +5.5 (-115)

Dayton Flyers: -5.5 (-105)

Over: 136.5 (-115)

Under: 136.5 (-105)

How To Watch Saint Louis vs. Dayton

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Saint Louis Could Cover the Spread

The Saint Louis Billikens have the ability to perform at a very high level, along with the Dayton team they are facing on Friday night and the VCU team which leads them by half a game in the A-10 race. The Billikens had stretches of play in their game against Rhode Island earlier this week when they looked extremely potent and could simply speed away from URI. Those periods of play offer a tantalizing glimpse of what this team could become, and if we see a few more of those stretches against Dayton, the Billikens — already getting 5.5 points on the spread — could actually win the game outright. Saint Louis did beat Rhode Island. The performance wasn’t consistent, but the Billikens did play great defense in the final minute to seal a win. They showed resilience and toughness and should be confident in their abilities heading into this game against a Dayton team which lost to VCU at home earlier in 2023 and nearly lost to a bad Loyola Chicago team at home a few weeks ago. Dayton playing at home is no sure thing at all in this season’s Atlantic 10.

Why Dayton Could Cover the Spread

The Flyers have to be full of belief and enthusiasm after winning on the road at VCU to move within one game of the lead in the Atlantic 10. It was a real gut-check moment for coach Anthony Grant’s team, which answered questions about its resilience and its ability to win an important game in a difficult situation. Dayton’s losses at George Washington and Rhode Island had UD fans restless and worried, but the win at VCU should calm this team and give it the reassurance it needs for a crucial home game versus Saint Louis.

Final Saint Louis-Dayton Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. The Atlantic 10 Conference is a one-bid league with no clear-cut hierarchy of top teams. The A-10 is the ultimate “any given night” conference, without the reliability bettors should prefer. Focus on other conferences where it is easier to pick winners.

Final Saint Louis-Dayton Prediction & Pick: Dayton -5.5