The Dayton Flyers take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Dayton Loyola Chicago prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dayton Loyola Chicago.

Dayton faces the kind of game a conference contender simply can’t afford to lose. The Flyers are 9-4 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Dayton is one game behind 10-3 VCU in the battle for the Atlantic 10 regular season championship. The Flyers are tied with two other 9-4 teams, Fordham and Saint Louis, in what is a very fascinating race. The winner of the Atlantic 10 Tournament will be the conference’s only representative in the NCAA Tournament. Obviously, getting the No. 1 seed offers the promise of a better and more favorable path to that automatic bid. It is something every team wants. The other reminder about getting the No. 1 seed in a conference tournament is that if a team doesn’t get the automatic bid to the NCAAs, it is guaranteed an automatic bid to the NIT. That’s not something teams count on as a big deal before the season starts, but playing in the NIT is better than not playing in any postseason tournament at all.

Dayton, going against a Loyola Chicago side which is at the bottom of the A-10 standings, really needs to win here if it wants that No. 1 seed in the A-10 Tournament in Brooklyn.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Dayton-Loyola Chicago College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Dayton-Loyola Chicago Odds

Dayton Flyers: -7.5 (-104)

Loyola Chicago Ramblers: +7.5 (-118)

Over: 130.5 (-115)

Under: 130.5 (-105)

How To Watch Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Dayton-Loyola Chicago LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Dayton Could Cover the Spread

This team has been up and down over the course of the full college basketball season, but Dayton is definitely a resilient group. The Flyers lost at home to A-10-leading VCU several weeks ago. They blew a 14-point halftime lead and lost by one to the Rams. That kind of disappointment could have tanked the Flyers’ whole season. They could have lost faith and plummeted in the standings. They could have allowed their misery to overwhelm them and create a hangover of sadness which destroyed their continuity and their willingness to fight back. Instead, Dayton rebounded by winning on the road at VCU to stay in the league race. That’s what a good team does. Dayton did not play its best in a previous game against Loyola Chicago this season. The resilient Flyers have a good chance of being able to respond the right way on the road against the Ramblers in this contest.

Why Loyola Chicago Could Cover the Spread

The Ramblers nearly won on the road in Dayton earlier this season. They took Dayton into overtime and bothered the Flyers for 45 minutes before narrowly losing. Loyola led for a good portion of the game but faltered down the stretch to allow the Flyers to take a late lead. Loyola forced overtime with a tying 3-point shot in the final seconds, but it couldn’t regruop in the overtime period. Loyola could win this game outright, given that Dayton has stumbled on the road against George Washington and other less-than-great A-10 teams earlier this season, but even if Loyola doesn’t win outright, it has already proven that it can play Dayton close. The 7.5-point spread is really large here.

Final Dayton-Loyola Chicago Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Dayton should win by 12, but Dayton doesn’t do things the easy way.

Final Dayton-Loyola Chicago Prediction & Pick: Loyola Chicago +7.5