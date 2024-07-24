With San Diego Comic Con gearing up for a return to form in 2024 after years of setbacks due to COVID-19 along with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, fans have been pouring into the city eager to see what awaits them at the massive convention. DC Studios will be among the companies setting up shop in the convention halls, which may include some fresh news and announcements for fans to sink their teeth into.

DC's Takes The Stage

DC Studios involvement in Comic Con was elaborated on Wednesday when it was confirmed the studio's co-head James Gunn would not be on hand for any panels due to production schedules for Superman and Peacemaker season two. However, the studio will still have a presence that will include panels outlining some of its new and upcoming series, including The Penguin, along with plans to “break some news” one insider told Variety.

Heading into San Diego Comic Con, DC's TV efforts are scheduled to fill Hall H twice on Saturday. First will be a presentation and Q&A in the morning with some of the stars and producers of the CW's Superman and Lois ahead of its final season beginning in October. DC will take over Hall H once again in the late afternoon with a panel for to the upcoming Max series The Penguin featuring star Colin Farrell and executive producer Matt Reeves on hand along with other stars and producers from the series.

The animated series Harley Quinn and Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will also be hosting a panel on Friday evening in one of the venue's smaller conference rooms.

With Marvel Studios scheduled to follow DC's Penguin panel on Saturday, some fans may not be surprised if DC Studios decided to drop some surprise news on the fans. Marvel's panels have historically drawn some of the biggest crowds at Hall H, with many effectively “camping” in the hall all day to ensure they have a seat for the panels, which has in turn given preceding panels fairly substantial audiences for their respective announcements.

On The Docket

The question then becomes what news could DC have to break?

The first, and most obvious for some fans, would be a surprise trailer drop for Superman roughly a year out from its release. Productions has been ongoing since February 2025, giving James Gunn and his team plenty of footage that, depending on how far along the visual effects are, could drop something special on those in attendance.

DC Studios' co-head Peter Safran could also make an surprise appearance to outline release dates for the rest of the DC Universe's first slate of releases. While Creature Commandos, Superman, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow are the only projects with announced release windows or dates, announcing release windows for the rest of the first slate would generate plenty of buzz all on its own.