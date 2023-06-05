The Flash has been getting major praise from critics ahead of its release on June 16, and that momentum has carried director Andy Muschietti into a new project for DC: Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

One Take News reports that Muschietti will helm The Brave and the Bold for DC. This makes him just the third director to be attached to a project in the new DCU. James Gunn — who's overseeing the creative vision of the DCU — will helm Superman: Legacy and Oscar-winning director James Mangold is directing Swamp Thing.

The Brave and the Bold was previously an animated series based on the team-up DC Comics series. According to OTN's report, the film will follow Batman as he “learns to live with his biological son, Damien Wayne.” No writer, cast, or release date has been announced for the project.

Andy Muschietti got his start by directing the horror short film Mamá and its subsequent feature-length film (titled Mama). He then directed the two It films in 2017 and 2019 and will also be involved in the spinoff series, Welcome to Derry. It looks like after that, he'll be sticking around in the DC family for a bit with Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

The Flash is the latest DC movie and stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash as he attempts to prevent his mother's death. In doing so, he traps himself in another dimension and enlists the help of his younger self, an old Batman (Michael Keaton), and Supergirl (Sasha Calle) to help him get back to his world and to take on a revived General Zod (Michael Shannon) in the process.

The Flash will be released on June 16.