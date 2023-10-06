Wayne Rooney's tenure as the manager of DC United could be coming to an end sooner than expected following their demoralizing 3-0 defeat to Austin. The Manchester United legend, who took the reins in July 2022, has seen his team's faint play-off hopes all but dashed.

The crushing loss at Austin left DC United's chances of reaching the Eastern Conference playoffs hanging by a thread. Rooney himself acknowledged that it would take “almost a miracle” for his team to progress. Although DC United still has a mathematical chance of making the playoffs, their prospects are grim, especially given that they've played more games than their rivals.

Rooney minced no words in his post-match assessment, highlighting the team's poor first-half performance and cheap goals conceded. He even expressed his frustration, stating, “The first half wasn't good enough. I could've taken 11 players off at halftime.”

With DC United's fate now largely dependent on other results and a need for substantial luck, Rooney's future as the club's manager hangs in the balance. His contract with the team is set to expire this summer, although there is an option to extend it for another year.

Rooney recently disclosed that discussions regarding his future with the club's executives have been nonexistent for two months. Expressing his disappointment, he emphasized the importance of planning for the upcoming season and the need for clarity. Whether he will continue as DC United's manager or seek new opportunities remains uncertain, as the club's silence on contract negotiations adds to the uncertainty surrounding his tenure.

The upcoming clash against New York City could potentially be Rooney's final game in charge, depending on the team's playoff fate and contract negotiations. Fans and football enthusiasts will be closely monitoring the developments surrounding Wayne Rooney's future in American soccer.