Elon Musk was the reason Amber Heard stuck around in Warner Bros' Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Despite her trial and controversies with Johnny Depp, Heard retained her role of Mera in the DCU's next Aquaman film. A new Variety expose has brought a number of things to light from Heard alleging Jason Momoa coming to set drunk to the fate of Warner Bros as a studio.

One of the biggest revelations was how Heard still was able to star in the Aquaman sequel. Depp lost high-profile projects including his role in the Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spin-off series.

Warner Bros didn't end up firing Heard. This is due to her former boyfriend, Elon Musk, getting involved.

Musk reportedly sent a “scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros threatening to burn the house down” if Heard wasn't brought back.

Amber Heard returning to the Aquaman sequel wasn't a popular one. However, she's in the film in some capacity as Mera, the Queen of Atlantis and wife of the titular character (played by Jason Momoa). It's possible that Heard is edited around, similar to how Marvel and Disney handled Evangeline Lilly's in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Arthur Curry (Momoa) has now become King of Atlantis. He must protect his kingdom from a new threat, David Kane/Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who is attempting to retrieve the cursed Black Trident. Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park, and Temuera Morrison also star in the film.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 20.