While the DCU's upcoming Blue Beetle was initially tracking for a disastrous debut, new figures have come in and has given a massive boost to the film.

Deadline is reporting that Blue Beetle's latest tracking figure is at $30 million domestic. This over double of the initial low-end projection ($12 million) and a little less than double the high-end ($17 million).

This is good news for Blue Beetle, which was originally destined to be an HBO Max DCU release before being given a theatrical release. There hasn't been overwhelming hype for the film, but the DCU desperately needs to get back on track after Shazam! 2 ($133.8 million WW) and The Flash ($268 million WW) both underperforming.

The film follows Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), a recent college graduate, who returns home to Palmera city. While there, he is chosen to be the host of the Scarab which provides him with exoskelton armor that makes him the Blue Beetle. He will face off with Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) who also wants to acquire the Scarab.

Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) helmed the film and directed a script written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez star in the film.

While James Gunn and Peter Safran's takeover of the DCU is impending, the Blue Beetle could return. Both Soto and Maridueña seem optimistic that the character could return — especially if this film performs well at the box office as its short-range projections are suggesting.

Blue Beetle will be released on August 18.