While the world awaits James Gunn's inaugural DCU project Creature Commandos, David Harbour has high praise for the director and revealed his character.

Speaking to Collider prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike and ahead of the release of Gran Turismo, Harbour said, “I didn't know what it [Creature Commandos] was when it was sent to me, I met with James, and he sort of laid out a lot of stuff.”

He continued by praising the DCU project. “It's really exciting. He considers it some of the best stuff he's ever written. It's hilarious, and the character is great.”

That's what prompted him to reveal his character in the DCU series. “I think it's been announced that it's Frankenstein, and it's a very colorful, terrific character. So, yeah, we've started to shoot stuff. I'm not one to really break, but during this, it is wildly funny stuff. So, yeah, we're shooting. It's hilarious and I can't wait for people to see it,” he said.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

David Harbour is one of the many A-listers in Creature Commandos. Sean Gunn, James' brother, stars as Weasel, and the likes of Maria Bakalova, Frank Grillo, Indira Varma, Zoe Chao, and Alan Tudyk also star in the DCU series.

Outside of his upcoming DCU work, Harbour is known for his work on Stranger Things. He has starred as Jim Hopper in all four seasons and will return in the fifth whenever it rolls cameras. Last year, he starred in a holiday action film called Violent Night where he played a violent Santa Claus, and he will star in the upcoming biographical sports drama, Gran Turismo.

Gran Turismo will be released on August 25.