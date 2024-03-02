With the new cinematic DC Universe set to kick off on the movie screen with 2025's Superman, James Gunn has put together a cast of characters to reflect the vast universe he and Peter Safran are building. It has gotten just a little bigger as the film has found its Perry White, a character close to the Clark Kent-side of Superman's personas.
It was revealed on Friday that veteran actor Wendell Pierce is joining Gunn's upcoming Superman to portray the editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet in the burgeoning DCU, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Pierce's casting coincides with the start of production and confirmation from Gunn the film's title would be shortened from Superman: Legacy to simply Superman.
Pierce is a veteran of film, television, and the stage of nearly 40 years, beginning with his time on Broadway in the 1985 rendition of The Boys of Winter. While his resume includes a litany of roles from his time as a prominent character actor, he may be best known for his time on HBO's The Wire as Detective Bunk Moreland between 2002 and 2008.
Within the world of Superman, Perry White is a prominent fixture in Clark Kent's life as his boss at the Daily Planet. He is typically portrayed the archetypical tough and demanding boss to Clark, Lois Lane, and others at the Daily Planet, but this is typically offset by his high demand for journalistic standards and ethics along with a softer, more empathetic side he has no problem showing when the time calls for it.
Pierce joins an already massive cast being led by David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Among the other characters confirmed include Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardener, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.
Superman is scheduled to release in theaters on July 11, 2025.