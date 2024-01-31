You know who I am...

James Gunn, writer-director of the much awaited Superman: Legacy, confirmed on Threads that the Man of Steel's upcoming film will not focus on his origin story at all.

When a fan asked the DC co-president and co-CEO that question, he replied, “None.”

Gunn had previously said last year, still on Threads, that the audience has seen enough of Superman's origins.

Also before that, Peter Safran, Gunn's co-president and co-CEO stated in January 2023 that Legacy is definitely not an origin story.

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” he explained, he told CBR.

“Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned,” Safran added.

Beyond the movie definitely not being an origin story, not much is known about its plot. Gunn did reassure fans that it's not going to be a comedy. He added that while it's easier to “Take a character nobody knows, like the Guardians [of the Galaxy], or Peacemaker” and go to town with them, it's not the same for Superman.

Gunn also promised that Legacy won't be like a Guardians movie.

“I learned so much from making [the Guardians of the Galaxy] movies. But it's not like Superman is going to have the same vibe as a Guardians movie. It's actually quite different,” he said.

As what his plans are for this rebooted Superman, he referenced Christopher Reeve's influence on his own version. Gunn said he asked himself how one would take “this outrageous concept of a guy who flies around” and make him real.

“I think that, you know, what we're doing is different,” he continued.

“It's its own thing. But I'm definitely influenced by what [director Richard] Donner did with Superman, and what Christopher Reeve did with Superman, and Margot Kidder, who's fantastic in the movie. She's really the heart of it in a lot of ways,” Gunn explained.

If we're to take what the DC head honcho just said, maybe the upcoming movie will revolve more around Clark Kent and Lois Lane's story and much less on Superman. Gunn did say that they're not going to touch on any kind of origin story or an explainer of how he became Superman.

Maybe in Superman: Legacy, he already IS Superman. What he does as both the last son of Krypton and Clark Kent and how he navigates the world as these two entities could be what the movie will be about.

The other thing that's certain? No Batman.

We'll see when Superman: Legacy hits the theaters on July 11, 2025.