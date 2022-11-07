Dead Cells crossover – Terraria, Risk of Rain, Slay the Spire, more

As it turns out, the Dead Cells crossover involved more games than we thought. Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming crossover with Terraria, Risk of Rain, Slay the Spire, Hotline Miami, Katana Zero, and Shovel Knight.

We had previously covered the teased Terraria crossover. However, as Motion Twin, Dead Cells’ developers, revealed the last crossover unit today, we thought to compile them all in one easy-to-find article. We will be going through the crossover reveals chronologically, starting with our knight with the unconventional weapon.

Shovel Knight crossover

Yep, you guessed it, #shovelknight will be spinning into Dead Cells with the King Scepter in our next free update, thanks to @YachtClubGames! You're gonna dig it 🥁 #deadcells pic.twitter.com/R8OA2SON0Z — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) October 27, 2022

The Shovel Knight spins and ground-pounds his way into the game as the first announced crossover unit. Instead of his trusty Shovel Blade, however, he will be wielding the King Scepter. As can be seen in the video, Shovel Knight’s abilities revolve around an upward attack and its accompanying downward attack. Shovel Knight is as deadly going up as he is going down. Hitting enemies with his downward attack propels him upwards, increasing his air time as well as allowing him to reach higher parts of the map. Shovel Knight can also ground point, unleashing a powerful area-of-effect attack. If you are a big fan of verticality, then this crossover unit might be for you.

Katana Zero crossover

Subject Zero of @katana_zero fame is coming to #deadcells soon! We've already got a katana in Dead Cells, so what can he bring to the game? Well, simply put, the answer is throwing stuff at people!! Thank you @askiisoft for letting us add this to the game 🙂 pic.twitter.com/GCiSzwMWEm — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) October 29, 2022

Katana Zero’s Subject Zero slashes his way into Dead Cells. From what we see so far, Subject Zero has three main attacks. There’s his normal swing, where he just swings his katana in front of him. This seems to be his normal attack. Afterward, we see him throwing something at the enemy, which knocks them back and stuns them. Then. we see his iconic dash attack, which allows him to pass through enemies while dealing a lot of damage. This crossover unit is good for those who are looking for fast-paced combat, and looking cool while doing it.

Slay the Spire crossover

The next character in our upcoming #deadcells update is… the Ironclad from Slay the Spire, courtesy of @MegaCrit! He'll be bringing a skill that cycles through 4 cards, one from each #slaythespire deck, with each one complimenting a different playstyle. Here's two of them! pic.twitter.com/ELLODao8GJ — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) October 31, 2022

The Ironclad from Slay the Spire makes their way to Dead Cells as the next crossover character. In Slay the Spire, the Ironclad is known for their very damage-heavy cards, combined with thick shields and huge attack buffs. In Dead Cells, however, it seems that he cycles through four skills, one from each of Slay the Spire’s classes: The Defect, the Watcher, the Silent, and of course, the Ironclad. We actually see two of these skills in action in the video, specifically the Silent’s poison gas, and the Defect’s orbs. These four skills and classes have different playstyles, so players who want versatility and flexibility when it comes to combat will definitely enjoy this unit.

Hotline Miami crossover

That's right, Jacket and his trusty baseball bat from @HotlineMiami will soon be busting down doors and whacking mobs in #deadcells!#hotlinemiami pic.twitter.com/7dqH1MbZdv — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) November 2, 2022

Jacket bats his way to the game for the Hotline Miami crossover, and I mean that literally. Jacket’s main attack is his baseball bat, which he swings with all his strength. Jacket can also roll to dodge enemy attacks. That, or he can roll to close the distance so that his bat can meet the enemy’s face. What’s cool about Jacket is that the damage numbers the players can see are stylized. The damage numbers are very reminiscent of Hotline Miami’s art style, so fans of that game will definitely appreciate it. If what you’re looking for is pure damage from melee combat, Jacket might be the guy for you.

Terraria Crossover

Coming soon… Wield the mighty Starfury as @Terraria_Logic joins Dead Cells for our next crossover update! Each melee hit on an enemy summons a star shard to smite another foe with critical hits! #deadcells #terraria pic.twitter.com/7fB2dMHeL7 — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) November 4, 2022

The Terraria crossover introduces the Guide to Dead Cells. Even if in Terraria the guide only uses a wooden bow, in Dead Cells he wields the sword Starfury. While a seemingly normal sword at first, Starfury has a special feature, in that hitting enemies with it makes stars fall from the sky. The stars home in on the enemies on your scree, so using this sword allows the Guide to take on multiple enemies at the same time. Of course, you still have to dodge the enemy’s attacks, but the ability to attack multiple enemies passively is still pretty good. If you like normal gameplay, but with a small added twist, playing the Guide is for you.

Risk of Rain crossover

Straight from @RiskofRain, the Commando drops into #deadcells with the deadly Laser Glaive! It's irresistibly drawn to foe after foe, dealing more damage after each hit. Shout out to @hopoogames for letting us include them in our indie crossover update, here tomorrow! #riskofrain pic.twitter.com/6mwgeHBri8 — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) November 6, 2022

The last of the upcoming crossover characters is the Commando from Risk of Rain. The Commando wields the Laser Glaive, which might not look like an interesting weapon at first. However, the Laser Glaive has two important features. First, it bounces from enemy to enemy, attacking a lot of them in a short period of time. This is especially useful when facing a swarm of smaller enemies, as you can easily wipe them out in one attack. The Glaive can even bounce to the same enemy multiple times, dealing more damage in the process. Speaking of dealing more damage, the Laser Glaive itself deals more damage after each hit so the damage can really stack up high. If you like taking on multiple enemies at a range, while hearing the satisfying hit sounds as the Glaive bounces, then Commando is for you.

That’s all of the crossover units that are coming to Dead Cells. They arrive in the free update on November 7, 2022. The game is available on Playstation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android. For more gaming news from us, click here.