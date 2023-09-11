In a recent interview, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy weighed in on the rumors in the MCU film. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are set to star, but other A-listers are rumored to appear in the film.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at TIFF about his Netflix series All The Light You Cannot See, Levy discussed about the cameo rumors. “I'd rather not weigh in on that, but I'll say this,” he teased. “The rumors of actors, singers, sports stars who are all apparently in Deadpool 3 are fabulous.”

He continued, “If all I read was the internet, I would have the greatest cast ever assembled in the history of cinema, so I'll simply say that some of those rumors are true, and some of them aren't.”

Aside from stars Reynolds and Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Emma Corrin, and Rob Delaney will appear in the MCU film. Rumors of Jennifer Garner return as Elektra, a role she hasn't played in nearly two decades, and Liev Schreiber as Sabretooth have also popped up.

Ryan Reynolds will return as the titular character in Deadpool 3 — marking his third collaboration with Shawn Levy. The two previously worked together on Free Guy and The Adam Project.

Hugh Jackman reprises the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3, making his MCU debut. He portrayed the role from 2000's X-Men until 2017's Logan. While he had a voice cameo in Free Guy, Deadpool 3 will formally reunite Jackman and Levy after doing Real Steel in 2011.

Levy is currently promoting All The Light We Cannot See, an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The series is set to be released on Netflix on November 2. Deadpool 3 will mark his MCU debut.