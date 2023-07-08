Jennifer Garner is making a comeback as Marvel Comics' assassin antiheroine Elektra in Deadpool 3, according to multiple sources. After a nearly 20-year hiatus from the role, the actress will reprise her character in the upcoming Marvel Studios production, which is currently in production, Vanity Fair reports. Ryan Reynolds will also return as the fourth wall-breaking Merc with a Mouth, while Hugh Jackman has come out of Marvel retirement to portray Wolverine once again.

The film is being directed by Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Garner and Reynolds on the Netflix feature The Adam Project.

While specific plot details for Deadpool 3 remain under wraps, it is expected to have a different look and feel compared to its predecessors. Additionally, due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, Reynolds, who is credited as a writer on the film, is not allowed to improvise any dialogue. The script must adhere strictly to the pre-strike version.

Jennifer Garner first portrayed Elektra in 2003's Daredevil, alongside Ben Affleck as the Man Without Fear. Although the film was not a commercial success, it led to a spinoff film, Elektra, in which Garner took on the titular role. While Elektra did not perform well at the box office, Garner's portrayal was significant as she was one of the few women leading a studio comic book movie at that time.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can now look forward to Garner reprising her role as Elektra in Deadpool 3, which promises to bring an exciting new chapter to the beloved character. With Reynolds back as Deadpool and the addition of Garner, the film is sure to deliver the irreverent humor and action-packed thrills that fans have come to expect from the franchise.