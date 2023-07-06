New set photos from the MCU's upcoming film Deadpool 3 show off Ryan Reynolds donning the iconic suit.

British tabloid The Mirror was the one who first reported the set images. The images included ones of Reynolds with and without the iconic Deadpool mask. The Mirror added that the photos were taken while Deadpool 3 was being filmed in London and that they were filming a car crash in the woods.

The third Deadpool film will be helmed by Shawn Levy, a frequent collaborator of Reynolds. The first two films were helmed by Tim Miller and David Leitch, respectively. Levy had recently worked with Reynolds on both Free Guy and The Adam Project. Fun fact, he directed Real Steel which starred Hugh Jackman.

Speaking of Jackman, he will make his triumphant return as the Wolverine in the third Deadpool film. He was previously killed at the end of Logan, so it remains to be seen how exactly he returns. Morena Baccarin, who played Wade Wilson's love interest Vanessa in the first two films, also returns in the third film. Other minor characters played by Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Stefan Kapičić, and Rob Delaney are all set to return as well.

Ryan Reynolds of course plays Wade Wilson/Deadpool, but he will also serve as one of the many writers on the film. Director Levy will also be credited as a screenwriter along with Zeb Wells and the duo of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick — who wrote the first two films. Deadpool 3 also serves as the inaugural appearance of the character in the MCU.

Deadpool 3 will be released on May 3, 2024.