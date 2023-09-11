A new rumor suggests that Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has been cast in the upcoming MCU film, Deadpool 3. If true, he'd join Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The casting rumor (via One Take News) comes from insider Daniel Richtman (Patreon subscription required). It's unknown what role Radcliffe would be playing, but if The Lost City is any indication, he can surely ham it up for Deadpool 3 if need be.

Deadpool 3 already has a loaded cast, bringing back several characters from the previous two films. Shawn Levy, the film's director, recently opened up about the rumored cameos in the film. Radcliffe was never directly brought up, but that's likely due to the filmmakers wanting to keep this bombshell MCU casting a secret.

While the plot of Deadpool 3 is still being kept under wraps, we know it's the first MCU appearance for the character. Hugh Jackman will also make his return to the role of Wolverine. Set photos revealed a comic-accurate suit that he will be donning in the film. Of course, Ryan Reynolds will return as the titular character as well.

Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Karan Soni, Rob Delaney, and Shioli Kutsuna will all make their returns to the Deadpool series in the threequel. Filming was taking place prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The strike caused production to pause until it ends. As of now, Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024.

In his post-Harry Potter career, Daniel Radcliffe has taken on a variety of roles. He leads the series Miracle Workers and has a recurring role on Mulligan. On the film side, he's done everything from playing “Weird Al” Yankovic in the biopic satire Weird to playing the over-the-top antagonist in the aforementioned The Lost City. Joining the MCU is an exciting prospect for the star. We'll see if this rumor ends up being true.

